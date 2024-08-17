iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Share Price

0.2
(5.26%)
Nov 5, 2018|09:30:49 AM

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.2

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.2

Day's Low

0.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.94

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 AM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.47%

Non-Promoter- 47.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Equity Capital

9.38

9.38

9.38

9.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.18

-9.2

-9.25

-0.22

Net Worth

0.2

0.18

0.13

9.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

0.01

0.72

-3.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.43

0.76

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.43

0.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.88

0

Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D S Sharma

Independent Director

Abhijeet Bhingarde

Additional Director

Pratiksha Purushottam Sonavane

Additional Director

Ramesh Bhuralal Samria

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP KUMAR GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Birla Capital and Financial Services Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investment banking. The Company provides range of services, including capital raising advisory, merger and acquisition advisory and transaction execution relating to structured finance. The Company belongs to the Yash Birla Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The Company is offering quality Investment Banking solutions combined with integrity and creativity through every challenging scenario. With services that enable the clients to access Capital Markets, Corporate Finance Advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory, ESOP Advisory, Equity/Debt Placements and Restructuring, Birla Capital has emerged as a one-stop-boutique for mid market companies across the country.
