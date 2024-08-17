Summary

Birla Capital and Financial Services Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of investment banking. The Company provides range of services, including capital raising advisory, merger and acquisition advisory and transaction execution relating to structured finance. The Company belongs to the Yash Birla Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The Company is offering quality Investment Banking solutions combined with integrity and creativity through every challenging scenario. With services that enable the clients to access Capital Markets, Corporate Finance Advisory, Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory, ESOP Advisory, Equity/Debt Placements and Restructuring, Birla Capital has emerged as a one-stop-boutique for mid market companies across the country.

