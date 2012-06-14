iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Machining & Toolings Ltd merged Balance Sheet

4.65
(-3.33%)
Jun 14, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.91

11.91

11.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

14.78

15.14

32.41

Net Worth

26.69

27.05

44.32

Minority Interest

Debt

1.7

1.78

29.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.39

28.83

73.74

Fixed Assets

10.17

10.26

55.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.74

8.89

17.22

Inventories

0

0

8.82

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.79

9.43

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.14

10.93

12.82

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.02

-6.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.39

-2.81

-7.78

Cash

0.48

9.68

0.53

Total Assets

28.39

28.83

73.74

