Birla Machining & Toolings Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.91
11.91
11.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.78
15.14
32.41
Net Worth
26.69
27.05
44.32
Minority Interest
Debt
1.7
1.78
29.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.39
28.83
73.74
Fixed Assets
10.17
10.26
55.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.74
8.89
17.22
Inventories
0
0
8.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.79
9.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.14
10.93
12.82
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.02
-6.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.39
-2.81
-7.78
Cash
0.48
9.68
0.53
Total Assets
28.39
28.83
73.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.