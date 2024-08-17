Summary

Dagger Forst Tools (DFTL), incorporated by the Birlas in 1965, set up a broach manufacturing plant in Thane, Maharashtra, with technical collaboration and equity participation from Oswald Forst, Germany and its nominee -- German Investment and Development Company. The foreign counterparts currently hold around 12% of equity.To cater to the increasing demand for broaches, in 1974, DFTL set up another broach manufacturing unit at Aurangabad, 350 km away from its Thane plant. In 1977, a unit was set up with British collaboration to manufacture spline guages at Aurangabad. It has also set up another plant in the same industrial area to manufacture slitting saws. In 1984, the company purchased a gear-cutting-tool plant at Aurangabad where hobs and shaper cutters are being manufactured. Since then, it has expanded the manufacturing capacity of this plant with technical collaboration from Klingelnberg, Germany. After taking over this plant, Dagger-Forst became a manufacturer of the entire range of tailor-made cutting tools. Its products are used by the automobile industry and the Defence sector. It also manufactures broach sharpening machines, developed with technical know-how from Central Machine Tools Industries (CMTI), Bangalore. Under the expansion programme, it had set up facility to manufacturing of Shaving Cutters in collaboration with Samputensili, Italy,

