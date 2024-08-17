Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹4.42
Prev. Close₹4.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹4.75
Day's Low₹4.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹22.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.91
11.91
11.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.78
15.14
32.41
Net Worth
26.69
27.05
44.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Yashovardhan Birla
Director
Avanti Birla
Director
Vijay Agarwal
Director
Rajesh Shah
Director
Shailesh Sheth
Company Secretary
Khyati Mashru
Director
Tushar Dey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birla Machining & Toolings Ltd merged
Summary
Dagger Forst Tools (DFTL), incorporated by the Birlas in 1965, set up a broach manufacturing plant in Thane, Maharashtra, with technical collaboration and equity participation from Oswald Forst, Germany and its nominee -- German Investment and Development Company. The foreign counterparts currently hold around 12% of equity.To cater to the increasing demand for broaches, in 1974, DFTL set up another broach manufacturing unit at Aurangabad, 350 km away from its Thane plant. In 1977, a unit was set up with British collaboration to manufacture spline guages at Aurangabad. It has also set up another plant in the same industrial area to manufacture slitting saws. In 1984, the company purchased a gear-cutting-tool plant at Aurangabad where hobs and shaper cutters are being manufactured. Since then, it has expanded the manufacturing capacity of this plant with technical collaboration from Klingelnberg, Germany. After taking over this plant, Dagger-Forst became a manufacturer of the entire range of tailor-made cutting tools. Its products are used by the automobile industry and the Defence sector. It also manufactures broach sharpening machines, developed with technical know-how from Central Machine Tools Industries (CMTI), Bangalore. Under the expansion programme, it had set up facility to manufacturing of Shaving Cutters in collaboration with Samputensili, Italy,
Read More
