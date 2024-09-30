iifl-logo-icon 1
Bizotic Commercial Ltd AGM

113.3
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Bizotic Commer. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20247 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Enclosed herewith Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the proceeding of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the company held on today on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio - Visual Means (VC/OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and exchange board of India (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the voting results and scrutinizers report on the resolution passed at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the members of Bizotic Commercial Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

