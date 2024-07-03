iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bizotic Commercial Ltd Share Price

120.32
(-2.00%)
Dec 24, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.32
  • Day's High120.32
  • 52 Wk High151.7
  • Prev. Close122.77
  • Day's Low120.32
  • 52 Wk Low 43.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E31.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.1
  • EPS3.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bizotic Commercial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

120.32

Prev. Close

122.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

120.32

Day's Low

120.32

52 Week's High

151.7

52 Week's Low

43.11

Book Value

68.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.74

P/E

31.33

EPS

3.84

Divi. Yield

0

Bizotic Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bizotic Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bizotic Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.99%

Non-Promoter- 30.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bizotic Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.04

5.63

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.71

2.81

1.23

0.63

Net Worth

54.75

8.44

1.24

0.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bizotic Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bizotic Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Gupta

Non Executive Director

Mohit Agarwal

Independent Director

Hareshkumar

Independent Director

Avani Shah

Independent Director

Juhi Sawajani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bizotic Commercial Ltd

Summary

Bizotic Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as Bizotic Commercial Private Limited dated December 29, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a public Company and name of the Company was changed to Bizotic Commercial Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated December 26, 2022.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Party Wear, Fit Wear, Sports Wear, Comfort Wear, Ethnic Wear, Winter Wear. It serve through the channels like retail stores and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company outsource the entire garments manufacturing from time to time and provides designs, pattern, quality, fabric etc. to them who, procure the raw materials at their own costs and begin the manufacturing process. The products delivered are completely finished and packaged to warehouse/stores.The Company distribute products through retail distributors and multi-brand outlets in various parts of Rajasthan such as in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur. It sell products through outlets which ultimately supply goods to the end customers. Now is that, the Company started selling products through e-commerce platform also. It has in-house teams of designers who respond to consumer preferences and anticipate future fas
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bizotic Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Bizotic Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is ₹96.74 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bizotic Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is 31.33 and 1.77 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bizotic Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bizotic Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is ₹43.11 and ₹151.7 as of 24 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bizotic Commercial Ltd?

Bizotic Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 129.40%, 6 Month at 139.68%, 3 Month at 86.23% and 1 Month at 20.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bizotic Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bizotic Commercial Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.