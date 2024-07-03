Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹120.32
Prev. Close₹122.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹120.32
Day's Low₹120.32
52 Week's High₹151.7
52 Week's Low₹43.11
Book Value₹68.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.74
P/E31.33
EPS3.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.04
5.63
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.71
2.81
1.23
0.63
Net Worth
54.75
8.44
1.24
0.64
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Gupta
Non Executive Director
Mohit Agarwal
Independent Director
Hareshkumar
Independent Director
Avani Shah
Independent Director
Juhi Sawajani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Vyas
Reports by Bizotic Commercial Ltd
Summary
Bizotic Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as Bizotic Commercial Private Limited dated December 29, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a public Company and name of the Company was changed to Bizotic Commercial Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated December 26, 2022.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Party Wear, Fit Wear, Sports Wear, Comfort Wear, Ethnic Wear, Winter Wear. It serve through the channels like retail stores and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company outsource the entire garments manufacturing from time to time and provides designs, pattern, quality, fabric etc. to them who, procure the raw materials at their own costs and begin the manufacturing process. The products delivered are completely finished and packaged to warehouse/stores.The Company distribute products through retail distributors and multi-brand outlets in various parts of Rajasthan such as in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur. It sell products through outlets which ultimately supply goods to the end customers. Now is that, the Company started selling products through e-commerce platform also. It has in-house teams of designers who respond to consumer preferences and anticipate future fas
The Bizotic Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is ₹96.74 Cr. as of 24 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is 31.33 and 1.77 as of 24 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bizotic Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bizotic Commercial Ltd is ₹43.11 and ₹151.7 as of 24 Dec ‘24
Bizotic Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 129.40%, 6 Month at 139.68%, 3 Month at 86.23% and 1 Month at 20.80%.
