Summary

Bizotic Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as Bizotic Commercial Private Limited dated December 29, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a public Company and name of the Company was changed to Bizotic Commercial Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated December 26, 2022.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Party Wear, Fit Wear, Sports Wear, Comfort Wear, Ethnic Wear, Winter Wear. It serve through the channels like retail stores and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company outsource the entire garments manufacturing from time to time and provides designs, pattern, quality, fabric etc. to them who, procure the raw materials at their own costs and begin the manufacturing process. The products delivered are completely finished and packaged to warehouse/stores.The Company distribute products through retail distributors and multi-brand outlets in various parts of Rajasthan such as in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur. It sell products through outlets which ultimately supply goods to the end customers. Now is that, the Company started selling products through e-commerce platform also. It has in-house teams of designers who respond to consumer preferences and anticipate future fas

