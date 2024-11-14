iifl-logo-icon 1
Bizotic Commercial Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 13, 2025

Bizotic Commer. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half year Ended 30Th September 2024 Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation of our intimation letter dated 06th November, 2024 with regard to intimation of board meeting, we wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board meeting has been postponed and is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 20th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Considered and approved Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024 - 25
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve an audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on March 31st 2024. 2.To take a note on the Resignation of Ms. Shivani Maheshkumar Vyas (Membership No: 49742) form the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 30th April 2024 3.Any other matter with the approval of the Board Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation dated May 23, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company to be held in May 29, 2024, Wednesday to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and the year ended on March 31st, 2024 and discuss other business matters, the Company now hereby informs that the Board Meeting to be held on May 29, 2024 Wednesday is rescheduled as the members of Audit Committee are still into discussion with the statutory auditors on certain issues relating to finalisation of Results and therefore the meeting of Audit Committee is adjourned till tomorrow i.e May 30, 2024 Thursday at 4.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) To approve the Audited financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st march 2024 and to take note on the Resignation of CS Shivani Maheshkumar vyas from the post of Company secretary of the Company w.e.f 30.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bizotic Commercial Limited was held today i.e. Thursday, March 07, 2024, commenced as 12.00 P.M and concluded at 12:20 P.M. The meeting inter alia transacted following business. The board of directors has approved the following resolution. 1. Approved to authorize Ms. Jaya Vishal Kaneria, Administrative Head in the company to sign Rent agreements, Franchise Agreements, LOI, service agreements as necessary for the business purpose on behalf of the company. Kindly take the above resolution on records. Read less..

