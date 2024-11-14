Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve an audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on March 31st 2024. 2.To take a note on the Resignation of Ms. Shivani Maheshkumar Vyas (Membership No: 49742) form the post of Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f 30th April 2024 3.Any other matter with the approval of the Board Bizotic Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier intimation dated May 23, 2024 regarding Board Meeting of the Company to be held in May 29, 2024, Wednesday to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and the year ended on March 31st, 2024 and discuss other business matters, the Company now hereby informs that the Board Meeting to be held on May 29, 2024 Wednesday is rescheduled as the members of Audit Committee are still into discussion with the statutory auditors on certain issues relating to finalisation of Results and therefore the meeting of Audit Committee is adjourned till tomorrow i.e May 30, 2024 Thursday at 4.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) To approve the Audited financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st march 2024 and to take note on the Resignation of CS Shivani Maheshkumar vyas from the post of Company secretary of the Company w.e.f 30.04.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)