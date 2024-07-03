Bizotic Commercial Ltd Summary

Bizotic Commercial Limited was originally incorporated as Bizotic Commercial Private Limited dated December 29, 2016 issued by the Deputy Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company converted in to a public Company and name of the Company was changed to Bizotic Commercial Limited issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated December 26, 2022.The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing, designing and marketing of readymade garments offering diverse range of mens Formal Wear, Casual Wear, Party Wear, Fit Wear, Sports Wear, Comfort Wear, Ethnic Wear, Winter Wear. It serve through the channels like retail stores and e-commerce. The garment manufacturing process includes cutting, stitching, sewing, finishing, inspection and packing. The Company outsource the entire garments manufacturing from time to time and provides designs, pattern, quality, fabric etc. to them who, procure the raw materials at their own costs and begin the manufacturing process. The products delivered are completely finished and packaged to warehouse/stores.The Company distribute products through retail distributors and multi-brand outlets in various parts of Rajasthan such as in Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, Udaipur, Jodhpur. It sell products through outlets which ultimately supply goods to the end customers. Now is that, the Company started selling products through e-commerce platform also. It has in-house teams of designers who respond to consumer preferences and anticipate future fashion trends. In priority, the Company was into trading of Fabric, based in Ahmedabad only. Within a Year, it started manufacturing and trading of garments in Rajasthan. Thereafter, it opened first outlet in the Financial Year 2017-2018, on own brand name URBAN UNITED in Ajmer, Rajasthan. From 2017 to 2020, it opened nearly 40 outlets in Rajasthan and Haryana only. Gradually, the Company established their own Showrooms in the 2021-22, located at prime locations in different cities of Rajasthan and Bihar. Presently, it has about 20 stores in different cities of Rajasthan and 1 in Bihar on running business out of which, 17 stores are on franchisee basis and 4 stores are owned by Company, itself. These owned 4 Stores are located at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhilwada and Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue of raising fund upto 42.21 crore and by issuing of 24,12,000 equity shares through fresh issue.