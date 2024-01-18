|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, Enclosed herewith Notice of 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM
Invest wise with Expert advice
