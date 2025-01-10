To

The Members of BKV Industries Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BKV Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the statement Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the afore said standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, (Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive profit, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Act (Sas). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements. Key Audit Maters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including the relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of the procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatements of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion, on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Our findings with respect to going concern:

As included in Note No.26 to the Standalone financial statements, the companys financial statements have been prepared using the going concern basis of accounting. The use of this basis of accounting is appropriate unless management either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Management has not identified a material uncertainty that cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern and accordingly none is disclosed in the financial statements.

Auditors Response to KAMS

As part of our audit of the standalone financial statements, our Audit procedures consisted of testing the revenue recognised including testing of revenue recognisation from lease agreement accessing the revenue recognise with substantive analytical procedures and accessing the Companies commitments.

We concluded to concur with managements use of going concern basis of accounting in preparation of the Companys financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not included in the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and does not express any form of assurance conclusions there on.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including comprehensive income (Profit), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. Read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the stand alone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Standalone Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are in adequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the stand alone financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safe guards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Emphasis of Mater

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial Statements:

Note No.26 in the Standalone financial statements which indicates that the company has considerable accumulated losses, though the company earned marginal net profit during the current year, and as at the Balance Sheet Date. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, as the company has consistent lease income and the company is able to meet its financial commitments from time to time and hence, the accounts have been drawn up on going concern basis.

As more specifically explained in Note: 31(e) to the financial statements, the company has made a detailed assessment of its liquidity position for the next year and the recoverability and carrying value of its assets comprising property, plant and equipment

and other assets. Based on current indicators of future economic conditions, the company expects to recover the carrying amount

of these assets.

The company will continue to closely monitor any material changes arising of future economic conditions and impact on its

business. Our opinion is not qualified in this matter.

1. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section

143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income(Profit), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the afore said standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure - B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, read with Schedule V to the Act. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on long- term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management of the Company and associates which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such associates respectively that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

a) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company and by the associates to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of any of such, associates ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) No funds have been received by the Company and respective associates from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company and any of such associates shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared any final or interim dividend during the year from its inception. Hence, the applicability of Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to the payment of dividend does not arise. The company do not have any Holding Companies and its subsidiary companies and joint venture companies. No associate companies have declared any interim and final dividend for the year. Hence, the question of applicability of Sec 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend approval of the members of the respective companies at the respective ensuing Annual General Meeting does not arise.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A of Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date on the Accounts of the BKV Industries Limited, for the year ended 31st March 2024.

(i) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(c) The company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were notified on such verification.

(d) The title deeds of all the immovable properties of the Company shown under the Property, Plant and Equipment schedule are held in the name of Company.

(e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) The company has given its farm on operating lease and hence does not hold any Inventory and the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits during the year from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence Paragraph 3 (ii) is therefore not applicable to the company.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. -Hence, Clause 3 (iii) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans/ investments/ guarantees, to which the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable -Hence, Clause 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits during the year. Hence, Clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As the companys farm given on operating lease and no other manufacturing activity is undertaken during the financial year 2023- 24 maintenance of cost records under section 48 does not arise. Thus paragraph 3 (vi) of CARO is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, goods and service tax, Duty of customs, cess, and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax or goods and service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax, cess have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)( c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short - term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Companies Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture as defined under the Companies Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture as defined under the Companies Act.

(x) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence Paragraph 3 (x) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given

to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the cost auditors, Secretarial auditors or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company/as per Nidhi rules 2014 and hence, Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal auditors for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation provided to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him and hence Clause 3 (xv) is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly,

clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)( c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Sec 135 of the Companies Act, is not applicable to the company, as the net worth, turnover and net profit are not within the limits applicable for the CSR activity. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

"Annexure - B" of Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (I) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the act).

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BKV Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial Reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.