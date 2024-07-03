SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹14.92
Prev. Close₹14.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹14.92
Day's Low₹14.31
52 Week's High₹18.66
52 Week's Low₹9.3
Book Value₹0.43
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.43
P/E372
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.54
1.54
1.54
1.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.93
2.74
2.54
2.37
Net Worth
4.47
4.28
4.08
3.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.61
0.35
0.31
0.29
yoy growth (%)
75.45
10
7.5
2.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.16
-0.1
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.2
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.07
-0.03
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.45
10
7.5
2.32
Op profit growth
-302.91
-1,612.47
0.64
-116.53
EBIT growth
-413.46
-698.77
-10,042.42
-99.73
Net profit growth
-301.75
-3,508.98
-161.2
-28.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bommidala Rama Krishna
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Bommidala Anitha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Virat Vishnu
Independent Director
Venkata Nagendra Kola
Independent Director
Maddula Durga Sushma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BKV Industries Ltd
Summary
BKV Industries Ltd (formerly known as Bommidala Aquamarine Limited) was incorporated in Jan.93 to promote an aquaculture related industrial project. The Company identified shrimp culture as the most progressive and profitable business venture.The Company is led by the Bommidala Family, who are in various business lines for over four decades. However, the Company gave its aqua farm situated at Isakapally for lease for seven years from July, 2020. At present, it is engaged in the aqua culture business.The Company completed Phase I 12.5 hectares of Shrimp Farm in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and also an integrated project which has facilities like in-house hatchery, farm and processing plant with its own marketing setup. The project work in shrimp farm got affected due to outbreak of virus in shrimp industry and losses suffered by the company.
The BKV Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BKV Industries Ltd is ₹22.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BKV Industries Ltd is 372 and 34.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BKV Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BKV Industries Ltd is ₹9.3 and ₹18.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BKV Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.98%, 3 Years at 7.52%, 1 Year at 52.93%, 6 Month at 12.73%, 3 Month at 12.13% and 1 Month at 12.90%.
