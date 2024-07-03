iifl-logo-icon 1
BKV Industries Ltd Share Price

14.52
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:30:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.92
  • Day's High14.92
  • 52 Wk High18.66
  • Prev. Close14.88
  • Day's Low14.31
  • 52 Wk Low 9.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E372
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.43
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

BKV Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

14.92

Prev. Close

14.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

14.92

Day's Low

14.31

52 Week's High

18.66

52 Week's Low

9.3

Book Value

0.43

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.43

P/E

372

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

BKV Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

BKV Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

BKV Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.30%

Non-Institutions: 29.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BKV Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.54

1.54

1.54

1.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.93

2.74

2.54

2.37

Net Worth

4.47

4.28

4.08

3.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.61

0.35

0.31

0.29

yoy growth (%)

75.45

10

7.5

2.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.16

-0.1

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.2

-0.1

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

0.07

-0.03

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.45

10

7.5

2.32

Op profit growth

-302.91

-1,612.47

0.64

-116.53

EBIT growth

-413.46

-698.77

-10,042.42

-99.73

Net profit growth

-301.75

-3,508.98

-161.2

-28.38

No Record Found

BKV Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BKV Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bommidala Rama Krishna

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Bommidala Anitha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Virat Vishnu

Independent Director

Venkata Nagendra Kola

Independent Director

Maddula Durga Sushma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BKV Industries Ltd

Summary

BKV Industries Ltd (formerly known as Bommidala Aquamarine Limited) was incorporated in Jan.93 to promote an aquaculture related industrial project. The Company identified shrimp culture as the most progressive and profitable business venture.The Company is led by the Bommidala Family, who are in various business lines for over four decades. However, the Company gave its aqua farm situated at Isakapally for lease for seven years from July, 2020. At present, it is engaged in the aqua culture business.The Company completed Phase I 12.5 hectares of Shrimp Farm in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and also an integrated project which has facilities like in-house hatchery, farm and processing plant with its own marketing setup. The project work in shrimp farm got affected due to outbreak of virus in shrimp industry and losses suffered by the company.
Company FAQs

What is the BKV Industries Ltd share price today?

The BKV Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of BKV Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BKV Industries Ltd is ₹22.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BKV Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BKV Industries Ltd is 372 and 34.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BKV Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BKV Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BKV Industries Ltd is ₹9.3 and ₹18.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BKV Industries Ltd?

BKV Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.98%, 3 Years at 7.52%, 1 Year at 52.93%, 6 Month at 12.73%, 3 Month at 12.13% and 1 Month at 12.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BKV Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BKV Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.01 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 29.68 %

