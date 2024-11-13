|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|BKV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulations 29 (1) (a) and 47 (1) as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Wednesday the 13th November 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are herewith enclosing the documents fot he quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors as its meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|BKV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulations 29 (1) (a) and 47 (1) as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we enclosing herewith the following documents for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited review report of the statutory auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|BKV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulations 29 (1) (a) and 47 (1) as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Tuesday the 28th May 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and discuss other matters. Further the same was published in Andhra Prabha (Telugu) and Business standard (English) on 29.04.2024 is enclosed herewith. In connection to our letter dated 29th April 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today at registered office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we enclosing herewith the following documents for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting. Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results ( Standalone) from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|BKV INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulations 29 (1) (a) and 47 (1) as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Monday the 12th February 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and discuss other matters. Further the same was published in Andhra Prabha (Telugu) and Business standard (English) on 13.01.2024 is enclosed herewith. This is for your information and take on the record the above said information. In connection to our letter dated 13th January 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has its meeting held today at registered office of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2018 that the directors of the Board duly considered and approved by their meeting for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 03.30 P.M. and concluded at 04.20 P.M. Re appointment Sri Bommidala Rama Krishna (DIN:00105030) as Managing Director & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company and Recommending to the members of the Company in the ensuing annual general meeting for their approval for the term of five consecutive years with effect from 10th March 2024 to 09th March 2029. Additional details pursuant to Regulation 30 and other relevant provisions of the Listing Regulations is enclosed as Annexure -1. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
