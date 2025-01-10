iifl-logo-icon 1
BKV Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

13.45
(-2.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.54

1.54

1.54

1.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.93

2.74

2.54

2.37

Net Worth

4.47

4.28

4.08

3.91

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.04

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.47

4.28

4.12

3.99

Fixed Assets

4.21

4.21

4.21

4.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.12

-0.14

-0.09

-0.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.14

0.16

0.12

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.11

Creditor Days

65.15

Other Current Liabilities

-0.25

-0.28

-0.25

-0.25

Cash

0.39

0.22

0.02

0.11

Total Assets

4.48

4.29

4.14

4

