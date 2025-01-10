BKV Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.54
1.54
1.54
1.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.93
2.74
2.54
2.37
Net Worth
4.47
4.28
4.08
3.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.04
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.47
4.28
4.12
3.99
Fixed Assets
4.21
4.21
4.21
4.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.12
-0.14
-0.09
-0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.14
0.16
0.12
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.11
Creditor Days
65.15
Other Current Liabilities
-0.25
-0.28
-0.25
-0.25
Cash
0.39
0.22
0.02
0.11
Total Assets
4.48
4.29
4.14
4
