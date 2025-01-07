iifl-logo-icon 1
BKV Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.8
(-2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:25:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.61

0.35

0.31

0.29

yoy growth (%)

75.45

10

7.5

2.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.16

-0.1

-0.08

As % of sales

42.59

47.99

32.31

29.99

Other costs

-0.14

-0.28

-0.2

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.84

81.01

65.57

67.75

Operating profit

0.2

-0.1

0

0

OPM

33.55

-29.01

2.11

2.25

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.03

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.2

-0.1

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.2

-0.1

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.2

-0.1

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-301.75

-3,508.98

-161.2

-28.38

NPM

33.08

-28.77

0.92

-1.63

