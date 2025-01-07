Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.61
0.35
0.31
0.29
yoy growth (%)
75.45
10
7.5
2.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.16
-0.1
-0.08
As % of sales
42.59
47.99
32.31
29.99
Other costs
-0.14
-0.28
-0.2
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.84
81.01
65.57
67.75
Operating profit
0.2
-0.1
0
0
OPM
33.55
-29.01
2.11
2.25
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.03
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.2
-0.1
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.2
-0.1
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.2
-0.1
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-301.75
-3,508.98
-161.2
-28.38
NPM
33.08
-28.77
0.92
-1.63
