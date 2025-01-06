BKV Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.2
-0.1
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
0.07
-0.03
-0.02
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Capital expenditure
3.12
0
0.71
0
Free cash flow
3.26
-0.03
0.67
-0.04
Equity raised
4.24
4.62
4.2
0.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.46
0.43
0
0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.97
5.01
4.87
0.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.