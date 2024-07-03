iifl-logo-icon 1
BKV Industries Ltd Company Summary

BKV Industries Ltd Summary

BKV Industries Ltd (formerly known as Bommidala Aquamarine Limited) was incorporated in Jan.93 to promote an aquaculture related industrial project. The Company identified shrimp culture as the most progressive and profitable business venture.The Company is led by the Bommidala Family, who are in various business lines for over four decades. However, the Company gave its aqua farm situated at Isakapally for lease for seven years from July, 2020. At present, it is engaged in the aqua culture business.The Company completed Phase I 12.5 hectares of Shrimp Farm in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh and also an integrated project which has facilities like in-house hatchery, farm and processing plant with its own marketing setup. The project work in shrimp farm got affected due to outbreak of virus in shrimp industry and losses suffered by the company.

