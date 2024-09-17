This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 (as amended) intimating the date of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) we are submitting the Notice of the AGM for the financial year 2023-24 schedule to be held on Monday 16th September 2024 at 03.30 P.M. at Bommidala Cold Complex, Bye pass Road, Lalpuram, Guntur - 522017 through physical mode. Pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are submitting herewith the voting results in respect of the business conducted at the 31st AGM of the Company held on 16th September 2024 at 03.30 PM at Bommidala Cold Complex, Bye pass Road, Lalpuram, Guntur -522017 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024)