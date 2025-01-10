To

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1) W e have audited the accompanying Standalone Statements of BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended March 31, 2024 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3) We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4) Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No Key Audit Matter Our Response 1 Identification and disclosures of Related Parties: Our audit procedures amongst others include: The Company has related party transactions which include, amongst others, sale and purchase of goods/services and lending and borrowing to its other related parties. • Obtained a list of related parties from the management. Focused on identification and disclosure of related parties as a key audit matter. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over identification and disclosure of related party transactions. • Obtained a list of related parties from the Companys Management and traced the related parties to declarations given by directors, where applicable, and to Note 41 the standalone Ind AS financial statements. • Read minutes of the meetings of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. • Tested material creditors/debtors, loan outstanding/loans taken to evaluate existence of any related party relationships; tested transactions based on declarations of related party transactions given to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. • Evaluated the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 24.

Other Information

5) T he Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

6) Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7) In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8) When we read the Companys Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

9) T he Companys Board of Directors is responsible for matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, the financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

10) This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11) In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of director is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic the alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

13) As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence the that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15) We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

16) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17) A s required by the Companies (Auditors Report) 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

18) (A) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for certain matters in respect of audit trail as stated in para 18 (B) (vi).

(c) The Standalone Balance sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(B) In accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financials position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There is no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared/ paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct changes. For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail being tampered with during the course of our audit. (Refer Note 54)

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report as per section 197 (16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672 N. Kashinath Partner Place: Mumbai Membership. No. 036490 Dated: 28th May, 2024 UDIN: 24036490BKGTSG1333

"Annexure A" To The Independent Auditors Report

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE, Right of Use Assets (ROU) and Capital work in progress (CWIP).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its PPE and right of use assets by which its PPE and right of use assets are verified in a phased manner by the management. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its PPE and right of use assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under PPE are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its PPE or intangible assets.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii. a. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate.

The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clauses (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the order are not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans to or given any guarantee or provided any security to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act during the year. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, as applicable, in respect of investments made in a subsidiary company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

vii. The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of Excise, Sales tax and Value Added Tax during the year since effective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

a. The Company is regular in depositing Undisputed Statutory Dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the records of the Company, does not have any dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and service tax and value added tax on account of any dispute.

viii. T here were no transactions relating to previously income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has not taken any term loans during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. On overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b. To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government ,during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section

177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a. Based on the information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedure ,in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanation provided to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CIC as a part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount, to a Special account before the date of this report and within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For M M Nissim& Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 107122W/W100672 N. Kashinath Partner Place: Mumbai Membership. No. 036490 Dated: 28th May, 2024 UDIN: 24036490BKGTSG1333

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

Opinion

1) W e have audited the internal financial controls reference to standalone financial statements of Black Rose Industries Limited (the "Company") as of 31stMarch,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2) In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3) T he management of the Company is responsible establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

4) Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and with maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5) Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6) We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements. for

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

7) A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

8) B ecause of the inherent limitations of internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.