123.8
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126.6
  • Day's High126.6
  • 52 Wk High162
  • Prev. Close124.55
  • Day's Low122
  • 52 Wk Low 118
  • Turnover (lac)15.71
  • P/E24.91
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value27.65
  • EPS5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)631.38
  • Div. Yield0.52
Black Rose Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Black Rose Industries Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.55

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Black Rose Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Black Rose Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.52%

Foreign: 74.52%

Indian: 0.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Black Rose Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.1

5.1

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.47

116.68

113.3

85.08

Net Worth

139.57

121.78

118.4

90.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

235.09

252.28

184.97

166.15

yoy growth (%)

-6.81

36.39

11.32

29.12

Raw materials

-171.58

-196.35

-144.81

-133.51

As % of sales

72.98

77.82

78.28

80.35

Employee costs

-6.13

-4.93

-3.63

-3.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

35.82

27.64

15.3

7.51

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.33

-2.4

-2.73

Tax paid

-9.07

-6.45

-4.15

-2.55

Working capital

13.16

14.77

4.82

8.91

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.81

36.39

11.32

29.12

Op profit growth

23.22

50.37

47.12

56.57

EBIT growth

22.65

57.82

55.88

77.1

Net profit growth

34.05

78.83

124.97

213.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

380.42

430.44

486.8

379.78

372.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

380.42

430.44

486.8

379.78

372.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.62

2.04

1.99

0.73

0.87

Black Rose Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Black Rose Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Anup Jatia

Independent Director

Rishabh R Saraf

Independent Director

Deepa Poncha

Whole-time Director

Shruti Jatia

Independent Director

Abhishek Murarka

Whole-time Director

Ambarish Daga

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Black Rose Industries Ltd

Summary

Black Rose Industries Limited (Formerly known Asia Fab Limited) was incorporated in January, 1990 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August, 1991. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and distribution of chemicals.The company set up a unit at Hatkanangale (Kolhapur district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 500,000 mtr pm. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue Apr.92. The company has a technical-cum-marketing tie-up with a leading Japanese multinational trading house. The companys weaving section went on stream in Jun.92 and the processing section commenced operations in Aug.92. The company was undergoing reconstruction under the provision of SICA,BIFR has passed the rehabilitation package which was framed by Union Bank of India.The companys wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, B.R. Chemicals Co., Ltd. was formed in Japan during April, 2011 and began operation from May 2011. Indias and South Asias first and only acrylamide plant set up by the company commenced commercial operations during the year 2013 - 2014. The installed capacity of acrylamide plant was enhanced from 10,000 MT to 14,000 MT per year in 2016-17. The Company began small scale commercial production of polyacrylamide liquid in October 2019. The plant was expanded in Jan 2020 to a capacity of 6600 MT. The Company embarked on a major expansion for the manufacture of polyacrylamide l
Company FAQs

What is the Black Rose Industries Ltd share price today?

The Black Rose Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd is ₹631.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Black Rose Industries Ltd is 24.91 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Black Rose Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Black Rose Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Black Rose Industries Ltd is ₹118 and ₹162 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Black Rose Industries Ltd?

Black Rose Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.13%, 3 Years at -17.53%, 1 Year at -17.46%, 6 Month at -7.57%, 3 Month at -10.52% and 1 Month at -4.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Black Rose Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Black Rose Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

