Summary

Black Rose Industries Limited (Formerly known Asia Fab Limited) was incorporated in January, 1990 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August, 1991. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and distribution of chemicals.The company set up a unit at Hatkanangale (Kolhapur district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 500,000 mtr pm. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue Apr.92. The company has a technical-cum-marketing tie-up with a leading Japanese multinational trading house. The companys weaving section went on stream in Jun.92 and the processing section commenced operations in Aug.92. The company was undergoing reconstruction under the provision of SICA,BIFR has passed the rehabilitation package which was framed by Union Bank of India.The companys wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, B.R. Chemicals Co., Ltd. was formed in Japan during April, 2011 and began operation from May 2011. Indias and South Asias first and only acrylamide plant set up by the company commenced commercial operations during the year 2013 - 2014. The installed capacity of acrylamide plant was enhanced from 10,000 MT to 14,000 MT per year in 2016-17. The Company began small scale commercial production of polyacrylamide liquid in October 2019. The plant was expanded in Jan 2020 to a capacity of 6600 MT. The Company embarked on a major expansion for the manufacture of polyacrylamide l

