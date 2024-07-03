Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹126.6
Prev. Close₹124.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.71
Day's High₹126.6
Day's Low₹122
52 Week's High₹162
52 Week's Low₹118
Book Value₹27.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)631.38
P/E24.91
EPS5
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.47
116.68
113.3
85.08
Net Worth
139.57
121.78
118.4
90.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
235.09
252.28
184.97
166.15
yoy growth (%)
-6.81
36.39
11.32
29.12
Raw materials
-171.58
-196.35
-144.81
-133.51
As % of sales
72.98
77.82
78.28
80.35
Employee costs
-6.13
-4.93
-3.63
-3.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
35.82
27.64
15.3
7.51
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.33
-2.4
-2.73
Tax paid
-9.07
-6.45
-4.15
-2.55
Working capital
13.16
14.77
4.82
8.91
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.81
36.39
11.32
29.12
Op profit growth
23.22
50.37
47.12
56.57
EBIT growth
22.65
57.82
55.88
77.1
Net profit growth
34.05
78.83
124.97
213.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
380.42
430.44
486.8
379.78
372.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
380.42
430.44
486.8
379.78
372.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.62
2.04
1.99
0.73
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Anup Jatia
Independent Director
Rishabh R Saraf
Independent Director
Deepa Poncha
Whole-time Director
Shruti Jatia
Independent Director
Abhishek Murarka
Whole-time Director
Ambarish Daga
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Kumar Jain
Summary
Black Rose Industries Limited (Formerly known Asia Fab Limited) was incorporated in January, 1990 with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Bombay and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on August, 1991. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and distribution of chemicals.The company set up a unit at Hatkanangale (Kolhapur district), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 500,000 mtr pm. To part-finance the project, the company came out with a public issue Apr.92. The company has a technical-cum-marketing tie-up with a leading Japanese multinational trading house. The companys weaving section went on stream in Jun.92 and the processing section commenced operations in Aug.92. The company was undergoing reconstruction under the provision of SICA,BIFR has passed the rehabilitation package which was framed by Union Bank of India.The companys wholly owned Japanese subsidiary, B.R. Chemicals Co., Ltd. was formed in Japan during April, 2011 and began operation from May 2011. Indias and South Asias first and only acrylamide plant set up by the company commenced commercial operations during the year 2013 - 2014. The installed capacity of acrylamide plant was enhanced from 10,000 MT to 14,000 MT per year in 2016-17. The Company began small scale commercial production of polyacrylamide liquid in October 2019. The plant was expanded in Jan 2020 to a capacity of 6600 MT. The Company embarked on a major expansion for the manufacture of polyacrylamide l
The Black Rose Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd is ₹631.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Black Rose Industries Ltd is 24.91 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Black Rose Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Black Rose Industries Ltd is ₹118 and ₹162 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Black Rose Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.13%, 3 Years at -17.53%, 1 Year at -17.46%, 6 Month at -7.57%, 3 Month at -10.52% and 1 Month at -4.63%.
