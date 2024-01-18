|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.55
|55
|Final
|Board has recommended final dividend of Re. 0.55/- paise and a special dividend of Re. 0.10/- paise.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|-
|0.1
|10
|Special
|Board has recommended final dividend of Re. 0.55/- paise and a special dividend of Re. 0.10/- paise.
|Dividend
|31 Jul 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|2
|200
|Special
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., July 31, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following items of business: Decelaration of payment of Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share (i.e. @ 200 % on the paid-up share capital) for the Financial Year 2024-25.
