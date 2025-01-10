Black Rose Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.47
116.68
113.3
85.08
Net Worth
139.57
121.78
118.4
90.18
Minority Interest
Debt
2.07
2.66
11.27
14.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.23
3.95
3.86
3.81
Total Liabilities
145.87
128.39
133.53
108.01
Fixed Assets
48.26
48.13
45.42
42.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.44
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.48
0.24
0.21
Networking Capital
73.89
67.59
82.58
60.35
Inventories
38.41
29.53
46.27
45.29
Inventory Days
70.31
Sundry Debtors
65.04
58.92
66.31
43.79
Debtor Days
67.98
Other Current Assets
8.2
5.34
5.01
4.9
Sundry Creditors
-32.44
-21.28
-30.29
-29.31
Creditor Days
45.5
Other Current Liabilities
-5.32
-4.92
-4.72
-4.32
Cash
10.76
12.02
5.13
5.23
Total Assets
145.86
128.38
133.53
108.01
