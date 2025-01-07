iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Black Rose Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.35
(1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:03:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Black Rose Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

235.09

252.28

184.97

166.15

yoy growth (%)

-6.81

36.39

11.32

29.12

Raw materials

-171.58

-196.35

-144.81

-133.51

As % of sales

72.98

77.82

78.28

80.35

Employee costs

-6.13

-4.93

-3.63

-3.21

As % of sales

2.6

1.95

1.96

1.93

Other costs

-18.36

-19.33

-15.46

-15.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.8

7.66

8.35

9.09

Operating profit

39.02

31.66

21.05

14.31

OPM

16.59

12.55

11.38

8.61

Depreciation

-2.57

-2.33

-2.4

-2.73

Interest expense

-1.2

-2.54

-3.81

-4.75

Other income

0.58

0.85

0.47

0.69

Profit before tax

35.82

27.64

15.3

7.51

Taxes

-9.07

-6.45

-4.15

-2.55

Tax rate

-25.32

-23.34

-27.11

-33.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.74

21.19

11.15

4.95

Exceptional items

0

-1.23

0

0

Net profit

26.74

19.95

11.15

4.95

yoy growth (%)

34.05

78.83

124.97

213.84

NPM

11.37

7.9

6.03

2.98

Black Rose Indus : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Black Rose Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.