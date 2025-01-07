Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
235.09
252.28
184.97
166.15
yoy growth (%)
-6.81
36.39
11.32
29.12
Raw materials
-171.58
-196.35
-144.81
-133.51
As % of sales
72.98
77.82
78.28
80.35
Employee costs
-6.13
-4.93
-3.63
-3.21
As % of sales
2.6
1.95
1.96
1.93
Other costs
-18.36
-19.33
-15.46
-15.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.8
7.66
8.35
9.09
Operating profit
39.02
31.66
21.05
14.31
OPM
16.59
12.55
11.38
8.61
Depreciation
-2.57
-2.33
-2.4
-2.73
Interest expense
-1.2
-2.54
-3.81
-4.75
Other income
0.58
0.85
0.47
0.69
Profit before tax
35.82
27.64
15.3
7.51
Taxes
-9.07
-6.45
-4.15
-2.55
Tax rate
-25.32
-23.34
-27.11
-33.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.74
21.19
11.15
4.95
Exceptional items
0
-1.23
0
0
Net profit
26.74
19.95
11.15
4.95
yoy growth (%)
34.05
78.83
124.97
213.84
NPM
11.37
7.9
6.03
2.98
