The Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 2.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the voting results in the prescribed format on the resolution enumerated in the Notice of AGM of the Company held on Monday, September 23, 2024 through VC and the report issued by the Scrutinizer. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)