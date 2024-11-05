Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Black Rose Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 05 2024 wherein the Board shall amongst other matters consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further with reference to our letter dated September 27 2024 and pursuant to Companys Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys Securities was closed for the Companys Promoters/Directors/Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of aforesaid Financial Results. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Black Rose Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 wherein the Board shall amongst other matters consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further with reference to our letter dated June 27 2024 and pursuant to Companys Internal Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in the Companys Securities was closed for the Companys Promoters/ Directors /Officers and Designated Employees of the Company from July 1 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of aforesaid Financial Results. BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in furtherance of our letter dated July 25, 2024 with respect to intimation of the date of the Board Meeting and pursuant to regulation 29 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, will also consider declaration of Special Interim Dividend to the members of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Further pursuant to the regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the member for the Special Interim Dividend, if declared, will be Friday, August 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.07.2024) The Board has declared payment of Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) per equity share (i.e., @ 200% on the paid up share capital) for the F.Y. 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of Black Rose Industries Limited held on July 31, 2024, pursuant to the Regulations 30, 33 and 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 wherein the Board shall amongst other matters consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. Board has recommended final dividend of Re. 0.55/- paise and a special dividend of Re. 0.10/- paise. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024