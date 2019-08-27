To The Members of, BLUECHIP INDIA LIMITED Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of BLUE CHIP INDIA LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information of the company.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Attention is drawn to Note No 27 of the Financial Statements. Inventory of unquoted shares are carried in the Balance sheet at cost instead of lower of cost or fair value. In absence of adequate information for determining the fair market value of inventories of unquoted shares, impact thereof on Financial Statements are not ascertainable.

Attention is drawn to Note no. 26 of the Financial Statements. NBFC Registration Certificate No. 50.1991 of the company has been cancelled by RBI order dated 27.08.2019. The Company has carried on the NBFC Activities during the year. The Management has represented that it is going to file an appeal against the order, but no appeal has yet been filed. In view of the management the order will neither impact the going concern status of the company nor its future operation. If the registration is not restored the company cannot continue with the NBFC activities.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Ind AS Financial Statement.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Inventory of Unquoted shares, valuing Rs 0.63 lacs, held in physical form were not available for verification. Management has represented that these are misplaced and tracing the same. Necessary steps will be taken to recover the share certificates.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed and communicated with management in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in the report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Valuation of Unquoted Equity Investments held as Inventory- Inventory in Unquoted equity shares are measured at Cost. The management could not provide adequate information for determining the fair market value of inventories of unquoted shares. We have modified our opinion in this regards. The Fair value of these assets involved managements judgment because these securities are not traded in an active market. Since this valuation is a Level 3 type of valuation in accordance with Ind AS 113 Fair Value Measurement where one or more significant inputs to the fair value measurement is unobservable. Accordingly, this item is considered to be a Key Audit Matter due to significant judgments associated with estimating the fair value of investment.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or out knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibility of Management and Those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive loss (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other Accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the interim consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 ( the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A, a Statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. except for the matters as stated in paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the matters described in the basis of qualified opinion paragraph aforesaid, in our opinion Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the act, as amended -In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be includes in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The pending litigations of the company which would impact its financial position are disclosed in Note No. 21(a) Contingent Liabilities not provided for;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contact for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company at the year.

iv. (a) The company has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The company has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under (a) & (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year;

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has started operations only from 05th July 2023 and thereafter operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software for the period from 01st April 2023 to 04th July 2023. Further the audit trail (edit log) enabled at the application layer without any user specific security in the accounting software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated from 05th July 2023 and thereafter throughout the year and not disabled anytime during the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023; hence reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For DEOKI BIJAY & Co. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. No : 313105E CA RAMESH KUMAR CHOKHANI Dated: 28th day of May, 2024 Partner Place : Kolkata Memb No. 062081 UDIN : 24062081BKAQCT1239

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to Paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section in the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS financial statements of BLUE CHIP INDIA LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that: (i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars Including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

(b) During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physically verified by the management. As explained by the management and no material discrepancies have been noticed. As explained by the management all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year end which, in our opinion, is not reasonable having regard the size of the company and the nature of assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no immovable properties in the Company. (d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant or Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company has carried out physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. As per the information and explanations given to us, unquoted shares held in physical mode, as inventory valuing Rs 0.63 Lakhs could not be verified as the physical share certificates are misplaced and management is trying to find out the shares certificates and trying for alternate remedy to get the certificates.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions.

(iii) (a) The Company has not granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(b) As the Company has not given any loans, clauses iii(a), iii(b), iii(c), iii(d), iii (e) and iii (f) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, investments, guarantee and security to any person falling under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Thus, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits and therefore the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules formed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the product/services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanation given to us and as per the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate Authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanation given to us and as per records of the company examined by us, following undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable :

Name of the Statute Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Income Tax Act, 1961 67,072/- A.Y.2006-2007 Income Tax Act, 1961 3,43,320/- A.Y.2010-2011

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Provident fund, Employees state insurance, Goods and Service Tax(GST), cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute of the company as at 31st march, 2024. Details of dues of Income tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period for which the amount is related Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 7,25,990/- Asst Year 2011-2012 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on para 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.dingly, the requirement to report on para 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company does not have any loan or other borrowing, hence there is no requirement to report under clause (ix)(a) of the Order.

. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not been declared will full defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has not raised any funds by way of term loan, hence para 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As no funds have been raised during the year, hence no reporting is required under para 3(ix)(d) of the Order.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(ix) (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any money during the year by way of further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, Considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable.

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has internal audit system which commensurate with the nature and size of its business.

(b) The Internal Audit report of the company for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of records of the company, the Company was required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained the registration to carry on the business of a non- banking financial company without accepting public deposits. However, the registration obtained was cancelled vide on 27th August 2019 by RBI and as per information and explanation given to us the company is going to file an appeal against the order.

(b) As per the information obtained from the management the company has conducted Non-Banking Financial Activities during the year.

(c) As per the information provided to us by the management the company not a Core Investment Company(CIC)as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.(whether it continues to fulfill the criteria or not)

(d) As per the information provided to us by the management the company does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii)The company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 12.16 Lacs in the financial year 2023-24 and cash losses of Rs. 20.06 lacs in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

xviii)There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) As the Companys net worth is less than rupees five hundred crores, turnover is less than Rupees one thousand crores and net profit is less than rupees five crores the Companies is not require to spend towards CSR and as such reporting under this clause is not required.

xxi) The preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company. Hence reporting under paragraph (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

For DEOKI BIJAY & Co. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. No : 313105E CA RAMESH KUMAR CHOKHANI Dated : 28th day of May, 2024 Partner Place : Kolkata Memb No. 062081

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BLUE CHIP INDIA LIMITED (the Company) as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year than ended.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safe guarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operative effectiveness. Our audit of internal Financial Controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion of the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in responsible detail, accurately and fairy reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are records as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and nor be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of change in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Notes on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").