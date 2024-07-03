iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Chip India Ltd Share Price

9.71
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:36 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.71
  • Day's High9.71
  • 52 Wk High9.8
  • Prev. Close9.52
  • Day's Low9.71
  • 52 Wk Low 2.25
  • Turnover (lac)7.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Blue Chip India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

9.71

Prev. Close

9.52

Turnover(Lac.)

7.27

Day's High

9.71

Day's Low

9.71

52 Week's High

9.8

52 Week's Low

2.25

Book Value

0.36

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Blue Chip India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Blue Chip India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Blue Chip India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Blue Chip India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.06

11.06

11.06

11.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.03

-6.27

-7.19

-9.67

Net Worth

2.03

4.79

3.87

1.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

-0.31

-1.25

0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Blue Chip India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Blue Chip India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arihant Jain

Independent Director

Pranab Chakraborty

Director

Madhu Barnwal

Director

Subhankar Kayal

Independent Director

Shyamal Banerjee

Independent Director

Sahil Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Chomal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Chip India Ltd

Summary

Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company and is engaged in the business of providing loan.The Company came out with a Bonus Issue in the ratio of two Equity Shares for every five Equity Shares held in the Company in 2000. The Company at present is listed with CSE, BSE & NSE. The Company is mainly engaged in granting of Loans & Advances and Investment in Shares & Securities.Apart from these, investment business is the professional business of various securities, shares, bonds, etc. and other assets like real estate, to meet specified investment goals for benefit of investors. Investors may be institutions consisting of insurance companies, pension funds, corporations etc. or private investors both directly via investment contracts and more commonly via collective investment schemes e.g., mutual funds. Investing in a securities market, also called investing in stocks and bonds, is one of the primary ways to buildwealth through capital appreciation - an increase in the securities value over time.Company has operations in finance and equity investments. The independent finance industry issues debt and lends the proceeds to individuals (consumer finance companies) and corporations (commercial finance companies) on both a secured and unsecured basis
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Blue Chip India Ltd share price today?

The Blue Chip India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Chip India Ltd is ₹53.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Chip India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Chip India Ltd is 0 and 22.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Chip India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Chip India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Chip India Ltd is ₹2.25 and ₹9.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Chip India Ltd?

Blue Chip India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.36%, 3 Years at 200.74%, 1 Year at 266.15%, 6 Month at 114.41%, 3 Month at 53.30% and 1 Month at 27.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Chip India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Chip India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.25 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Chip India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.