SectorFinance
Open₹9.71
Prev. Close₹9.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.27
Day's High₹9.71
Day's Low₹9.71
52 Week's High₹9.8
52 Week's Low₹2.25
Book Value₹0.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.06
11.06
11.06
11.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.03
-6.27
-7.19
-9.67
Net Worth
2.03
4.79
3.87
1.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-0.31
-1.25
0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arihant Jain
Independent Director
Pranab Chakraborty
Director
Madhu Barnwal
Director
Subhankar Kayal
Independent Director
Shyamal Banerjee
Independent Director
Sahil Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Chomal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Chip India Ltd
Summary
Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company and is engaged in the business of providing loan.The Company came out with a Bonus Issue in the ratio of two Equity Shares for every five Equity Shares held in the Company in 2000. The Company at present is listed with CSE, BSE & NSE. The Company is mainly engaged in granting of Loans & Advances and Investment in Shares & Securities.Apart from these, investment business is the professional business of various securities, shares, bonds, etc. and other assets like real estate, to meet specified investment goals for benefit of investors. Investors may be institutions consisting of insurance companies, pension funds, corporations etc. or private investors both directly via investment contracts and more commonly via collective investment schemes e.g., mutual funds. Investing in a securities market, also called investing in stocks and bonds, is one of the primary ways to buildwealth through capital appreciation - an increase in the securities value over time.Company has operations in finance and equity investments. The independent finance industry issues debt and lends the proceeds to individuals (consumer finance companies) and corporations (commercial finance companies) on both a secured and unsecured basis
The Blue Chip India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Chip India Ltd is ₹53.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Chip India Ltd is 0 and 22.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Chip India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Chip India Ltd is ₹2.25 and ₹9.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Chip India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 129.36%, 3 Years at 200.74%, 1 Year at 266.15%, 6 Month at 114.41%, 3 Month at 53.30% and 1 Month at 27.27%.
