Blue Chip India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.06
11.06
11.06
11.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.03
-6.27
-7.19
-9.67
Net Worth
2.03
4.79
3.87
1.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.03
4.79
3.87
1.39
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
6.15
5.9
3.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.56
1.56
1.56
1.56
Networking Capital
-1.91
-4.57
-6.05
-5.78
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.75
0.11
0.09
0.09
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.67
-4.69
-6.16
-5.89
Cash
0.05
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
0.43
3.16
1.44
-1.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
