Blue Chip India Ltd Balance Sheet

8.75
(-2.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.06

11.06

11.06

11.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.03

-6.27

-7.19

-9.67

Net Worth

2.03

4.79

3.87

1.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.03

4.79

3.87

1.39

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.73

6.15

5.9

3.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.56

1.56

1.56

1.56

Networking Capital

-1.91

-4.57

-6.05

-5.78

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.75

0.11

0.09

0.09

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.67

-4.69

-6.16

-5.89

Cash

0.05

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

0.43

3.16

1.44

-1.05

