Blue Chip India Ltd Summary

Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Company and is engaged in the business of providing loan.The Company came out with a Bonus Issue in the ratio of two Equity Shares for every five Equity Shares held in the Company in 2000. The Company at present is listed with CSE, BSE & NSE. The Company is mainly engaged in granting of Loans & Advances and Investment in Shares & Securities.Apart from these, investment business is the professional business of various securities, shares, bonds, etc. and other assets like real estate, to meet specified investment goals for benefit of investors. Investors may be institutions consisting of insurance companies, pension funds, corporations etc. or private investors both directly via investment contracts and more commonly via collective investment schemes e.g., mutual funds. Investing in a securities market, also called investing in stocks and bonds, is one of the primary ways to buildwealth through capital appreciation - an increase in the securities value over time.Company has operations in finance and equity investments. The independent finance industry issues debt and lends the proceeds to individuals (consumer finance companies) and corporations (commercial finance companies) on both a secured and unsecured basis. Unlike the commercial banks, whose deposit taking ability adds significantly to funding availability, finance companies rely almost exclusively on institutional borrowings and access to the public debt markets for funding. Consequently, the ability to access the short, medium and long-term markets at competitive rates is critical to their ongoing viability. It faces tough competition from Nationalized, Foreign and Private Sector Banks due to their inability to grant loan at a considerably low rate of interest.