In terms of Regulation 47 of SEBI LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of newspaper cutting published in Business Standard and SuKhabar on Monday, 9.09.2024 for the purpose of 39th AGM of the Company Read less.. Notice is hereby given that the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of Blue Chip India Limited will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 2.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business as set out in the notice convening the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 please find enclosed herewith a copy of the Annual Report being sent to the shareholders through electronic mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) and other applicable provisions, if any of the SEBI LODR, 2015, we are submitting the details of voting result & scrutinizer report of the AGM of the members of the Company held on 30.09.2024 at 2.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)