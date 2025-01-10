To the Members of

M/s Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of M/s BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of "the Company" as at March 31, 2024, its Profit including total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of "the Company" in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We are required to report that fact; we have nothing to report in this regard.

Management and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Ind AS Standalone financial statements:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of "the Act" with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of "the Act". This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

Our objective is to obtain reasonable assurance whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an audit report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As our audit is conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the

related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entity or business activities of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Relevant Rules issued there under.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company during the year.

iv.

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. Refer to Note No 27.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Other Matter Paragraph

1) The Company has branch operations at USA having total assets of Rs. 722.58 Lakhs and total turnover of Rs. 18,644.40 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-2024.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of M/s BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED of even date)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment. (PPE)

(B) The company has no Intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, PPE have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the company does not have any immovable property.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. The Company does not have inventory.

iii. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, Secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other Parties during the year.

(b) As, during the year, the Company has made investments in, not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, Secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other Parties, The investments made, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not given any loans or advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loan given. However, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) There is no loan falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of the existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. As per the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or made any Investments, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of "the Act".

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, with the appropriate authorities in India for a period of more than six months from the date the became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes as at March 31, 2024.

viii. As per the information and explanation given to us, there are no instances where the company has surrendered or disclosed such transactions as income during the period ended 31st March, 2024 in the tax assessments under the income tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) The company has not availed any loans from any lender and as not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon.

(b) The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not obtained any term loan and hence the application of same does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised have been raised on short term basis by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or Person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiary Company/ Associate Company/ Joint Ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year under review.

In respect of the above issue, we further report that:

a. the requirement of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable, have been complied with; and

b. the amounts raised have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi. (a) No fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our Audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by "the Company" during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it.

xiii. The Company has not entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system which commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were duly considered by us in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There is resignation of the Statutory auditors of "the Company" during the year and we did not receive any issues/objections/ concerns from the outgoing auditors.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet.

xx. The company is not covered under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies act 2013 and hence not commented upon.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance e of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these IND AS financial statements:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute Of Chartered Accountants of India.