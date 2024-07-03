iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Share Price

98.29
(2.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:45:00 AM

  • Open98.98
  • Day's High100.85
  • 52 Wk High261
  • Prev. Close96.08
  • Day's Low96.5
  • 52 Wk Low 46.08
  • Turnover (lac)96.29
  • P/E102.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.74
  • EPS0.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,144.11
  • Div. Yield0.02
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.02

Record Date: 11 Oct, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.74%

Non-Promoter- 22.95%

Institutions: 22.94%

Non-Institutions: 75.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.63

11.67

11.04

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.49

0.71

0.38

-0.06

Net Worth

66.12

12.38

11.42

4.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.1

1.25

1.44

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-91.96

-13.37

49.57

Raw materials

0

0

-0.87

-1.08

As % of sales

0

0

70.35

75.17

Employee costs

-0.03

0

-0.1

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.06

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

0

0.07

0.05

1.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.25

-91.96

-13.37

49.57

Op profit growth

6.52

-84.39

15.68

35.29

EBIT growth

8.6

-85.25

20.3

9.9

Net profit growth

20.52

-86.19

25.16

16.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

502.19

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

502.19

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.3

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shraya Jaiswal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli

Independent Director

Siva Prasad Gorthy

Managing Director

Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi

Whole Time Director

Janaki Yarlagadda

Independent Director

Kamal Kumar Nimmala

Independent Director

Ravindra Babu Katragadda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Summary

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known Adithya Aquaculture Limited was incorporated on August 28th, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in Hyderabad and later was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from April 4th, 1994. The Company is carrying on the business of Designing, developing, computer software and marketing in India or abroad and providing data processing services including computer consultancy, systems analysis, and programming and computer maintenance in India or abroad.
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is ₹2144.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is 102.21 and 25.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is ₹46.08 and ₹261 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.60%, 3 Years at 78.13%, 1 Year at 63.54%, 6 Month at -55.87%, 3 Month at -43.88% and 1 Month at -28.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.74 %
Institutions - 22.94 %
Public - 75.32 %

