SectorIT - Software
Open₹98.98
Prev. Close₹96.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹96.29
Day's High₹100.85
Day's Low₹96.5
52 Week's High₹261
52 Week's Low₹46.08
Book Value₹3.74
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,144.11
P/E102.21
EPS0.94
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.63
11.67
11.04
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.49
0.71
0.38
-0.06
Net Worth
66.12
12.38
11.42
4.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.1
1.25
1.44
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-91.96
-13.37
49.57
Raw materials
0
0
-0.87
-1.08
As % of sales
0
0
70.35
75.17
Employee costs
-0.03
0
-0.1
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.06
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
0
0.07
0.05
1.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.25
-91.96
-13.37
49.57
Op profit growth
6.52
-84.39
15.68
35.29
EBIT growth
8.6
-85.25
20.3
9.9
Net profit growth
20.52
-86.19
25.16
16.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
502.19
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
502.19
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shraya Jaiswal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli
Independent Director
Siva Prasad Gorthy
Managing Director
Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi
Whole Time Director
Janaki Yarlagadda
Independent Director
Kamal Kumar Nimmala
Independent Director
Ravindra Babu Katragadda
Reports by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd
Summary
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known Adithya Aquaculture Limited was incorporated on August 28th, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in Hyderabad and later was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from April 4th, 1994. The Company is carrying on the business of Designing, developing, computer software and marketing in India or abroad and providing data processing services including computer consultancy, systems analysis, and programming and computer maintenance in India or abroad.
Read More
The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is ₹2144.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is 102.21 and 25.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is ₹46.08 and ₹261 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.60%, 3 Years at 78.13%, 1 Year at 63.54%, 6 Month at -55.87%, 3 Month at -43.88% and 1 Month at -28.38%.
