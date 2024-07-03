iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

100.27
(2.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

235.27

231.24

213.09

167.73

86.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

235.27

231.24

213.09

167.73

86.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.16

0.25

0

0

Total Income

235.44

231.4

213.34

167.74

86.87

Total Expenditure

217.71

212.6

199.4

158.83

83.92

PBIDT

17.73

18.8

13.94

8.91

2.95

Interest

1.88

3.06

2.72

2.34

0

PBDT

15.85

15.75

11.22

6.57

2.95

Depreciation

0.28

1.02

0.07

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.63

3.99

2.57

2.5

0.32

Deferred Tax

0.6

0.27

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

11.35

10.48

8.58

4.07

2.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.35

10.48

8.58

4.07

2.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.35

10.48

8.58

4.07

2.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

0.48

0.39

0.19

0.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.63

43.63

43.63

43.63

43.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.53

8.13

6.54

5.31

3.39

PBDTM(%)

6.73

6.81

5.26

3.91

3.39

PATM(%)

4.82

4.53

4.02

2.42

3.01

Blue Cloud Soft.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.