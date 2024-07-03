Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
235.27
231.24
213.09
167.73
86.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
235.27
231.24
213.09
167.73
86.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.16
0.25
0
0
Total Income
235.44
231.4
213.34
167.74
86.87
Total Expenditure
217.71
212.6
199.4
158.83
83.92
PBIDT
17.73
18.8
13.94
8.91
2.95
Interest
1.88
3.06
2.72
2.34
0
PBDT
15.85
15.75
11.22
6.57
2.95
Depreciation
0.28
1.02
0.07
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.63
3.99
2.57
2.5
0.32
Deferred Tax
0.6
0.27
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.35
10.48
8.58
4.07
2.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.35
10.48
8.58
4.07
2.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.35
10.48
8.58
4.07
2.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
0.48
0.39
0.19
0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.63
43.63
43.63
43.63
43.63
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.53
8.13
6.54
5.31
3.39
PBDTM(%)
6.73
6.81
5.26
3.91
3.39
PATM(%)
4.82
4.53
4.02
2.42
3.01
