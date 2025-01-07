iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100
(2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.1

0.1

1.25

1.44

yoy growth (%)

9.25

-91.96

-13.37

49.57

Raw materials

0

0

-0.87

-1.08

As % of sales

0

0

70.35

75.17

Employee costs

-0.03

0

-0.1

-0.06

As % of sales

36.06

7.01

8.52

4.7

Other costs

-0.05

-0.08

-0.18

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.51

80.24

14.56

15.2

Operating profit

0.01

0.01

0.08

0.07

OPM

12.41

12.73

6.56

4.91

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.01

0

0.06

0.05

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

-13.46

-19.77

-19.05

-22.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0.05

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0.05

0.04

yoy growth (%)

20.52

-86.19

25.16

16.83

NPM

8.05

7.29

4.24

2.93

