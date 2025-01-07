Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.1
0.1
1.25
1.44
yoy growth (%)
9.25
-91.96
-13.37
49.57
Raw materials
0
0
-0.87
-1.08
As % of sales
0
0
70.35
75.17
Employee costs
-0.03
0
-0.1
-0.06
As % of sales
36.06
7.01
8.52
4.7
Other costs
-0.05
-0.08
-0.18
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.51
80.24
14.56
15.2
Operating profit
0.01
0.01
0.08
0.07
OPM
12.41
12.73
6.56
4.91
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.01
0
0.06
0.05
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
-13.46
-19.77
-19.05
-22.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.05
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.05
0.04
yoy growth (%)
20.52
-86.19
25.16
16.83
NPM
8.05
7.29
4.24
2.93
