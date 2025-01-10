iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

92.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.63

11.67

11.04

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.49

0.71

0.38

-0.06

Net Worth

66.12

12.38

11.42

4.72

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.21

0.21

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

66.12

12.59

11.63

4.72

Fixed Assets

49.07

0

0

1.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.92

12.56

11.6

2.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.87

1.39

0.99

0.8

Debtor Days

2,659.38

Other Current Assets

14.7

12.39

10.86

2.12

Sundry Creditors

-2

-0.42

-0.19

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.65

-0.8

-0.06

-0.02

Cash

0.12

0.02

0.02

0

Total Assets

66.11

12.58

11.62

4.72

Blue Cloud Soft. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.