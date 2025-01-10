Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.63
11.67
11.04
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.49
0.71
0.38
-0.06
Net Worth
66.12
12.38
11.42
4.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.21
0.21
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.12
12.59
11.63
4.72
Fixed Assets
49.07
0
0
1.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.92
12.56
11.6
2.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.87
1.39
0.99
0.8
Debtor Days
2,659.38
Other Current Assets
14.7
12.39
10.86
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-2
-0.42
-0.19
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.65
-0.8
-0.06
-0.02
Cash
0.12
0.02
0.02
0
Total Assets
66.11
12.58
11.62
4.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.