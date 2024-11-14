Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 14th Day of November 2024 at 04: 00 P.M at the Registered Office inter-alia to consider and approve: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. We request you to take note of the same. UFR Q2 AND HYE 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(3)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 16th October 2024 at 4.00 PM to consider and approve the following: 1. Consider the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions and rules made there under. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. With Reference to the above subject, we hereby inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (referred to as the SEBI Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. 16th October 2024, has inter alia, considered and unanimously approved the following: - 1. Sub-division (split) of Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 2/- each (fully paid-up) into one (1) Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/- each (fully paid-up); and 2. Alteration of authorized share capital clause of the Company in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, by means of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). Necessary details and information in respect of the forthcoming EGM, would be provided in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

Purpose of the meeting has been revised Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated - Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31.12.2023. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the Chair. FINANCIAL RESULTS - STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED - Q1 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 28 May 2024

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider the following: 1. To discuss regarding potential acquisition in India or Outside India. 2. Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ or any other methods on private placement basis through one or more permissible modes or issue of securities in any combination thereof etc. subject to regulatory approvals as may be required. The Board if required would also consider convening an extra-ordinary general meeting / postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising as required. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please take the information on record. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adjournment of Board Meeting - Revised Board Meeting to be held on 07.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) We refer to our letter dated 28th May, 2024 intimating your good office about the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) scheduled to be held on Monday, the 03rd June, 2024 and our letter dated: 03rd June, 2024 about the adjournment about the meeting to be held on 07th June, 2024. We now wish to inform you that the Board has after discussions has unanimously decided to hold a Board Meeting on the 14thDay of June, 2024, which will be held at the Registered Office of the Company at 04:00 P.M. inter-alia to consider and approve the agenda items mentioned in our intimation dated: 28th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve INTIMATION OF RE-SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024) Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants including but not limited to through preferential issue and/ or Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ or any other methods on private placement basis, through one or more permissible modes or issue of securities in any combination thereof etc. subject to regulatory approvals, as may be required. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluecloud Softech Solutions Limited will be held on Friday 10th Day of May 2024 inter-alia for the following: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. AUDITED RESULTS (CONSOLIDATED AND STANDALONE)FOR THE FOR THE FY AND QUARTER ENDED 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024