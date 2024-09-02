Dear Members,

Yours Director hereby present the 33rd Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

OPERATIONS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Detailed information on the development of the Companys activities and the total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is mentioned in its financial statements attached to this Annual Report.

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars As at 31 March, 24 As at 31 March, 23 Standalone Consolidated Standalone Revenue from Operations 20437.87 50219.03 2904.17 Other Income 5.14 30.31 14.50 Total Expenses 19648.35 48072.95 2828.89 Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items and tax 795.65 2176.38 89.79 Exceptional Items 0 0 0 Profit/(Loss) before tax 795.65 2176.38 89.79 Tax Expenses: (1) Current Tax 221.07 567.88 23.29 (2) Deferred Tax (Asset)/ Liability 0.06 0.06 0.02 Profit (Loss) after Tax for the period 573.52 1608.44 66.48 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 0 0 0 Earnings Per Share: a) Basic (Rs.) 0.36 1.00 0.11 b) Diluted (Rs.) 0.36 1.00 0.11

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company has not transferred any amount to reserves during the year under review.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY:

The Authorised Share Capital as on 31-03-2024 was Rs.50,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Crores Only) divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.2.00/- each.

The Same has been increased to Rs.63,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Three Crores Only) divided into 31,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.2.00/- each.

The Issued, Subscribed & Paid-up Share Capital as on 31-03-2024 was Rs. 43,62,81,600 /-(Forty Three Crores Sixty Two Lakhs Eighty One Thousand Six hundred only) divided into 21,81,40,800 (Twenty One Crores Eighty One Lakhs Forty Thousand eighty Hundred Only)Ordinary shares of par value INR 2/- each

During the year, the Company has allotted 16,00,40,000 Equity Shares on preferential basis by way of share swap (wherein the Company has purchased 4,00,10,000 shares of M/s IT Corpz INC in lieu of issuance of 16,00,40,000 Equity Shares)to

1 Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda 6,00,15,000

2. Yas Takaful P.J.S.C. 5,00,12,500

3. Bluesky Capital Fund SPC 5,00,12,500

By Virtue of above Share Swap - M/s IT Corpz INC has become the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company

DIVIDEND

Your Directors are pleased to recommend the payment of dividend on Equity Shares @ Rs. 0.02/- per share for the Financial Year ending 31-03-2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalisation are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. The Board has approved and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy and the same is available on your Companys website - https://www.bluecloudsoftech.com/investors/investor-relations/

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company, like any other enterprise, is exposed to business risk which can be internal risks as well as external risks. The threats to the segments in which the company operates are volatility in Exchange rate. The company is concerned about the vide Fluctuations in Copper prices globally and locally and increase in foreign exchange value.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly, the disclosure requirements stipulated under the said Chapter are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the company has not given any loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except the remuneration to managerial personnel, there is no other related party transactions to be disclosed.

E-VOTING SERVICES

Your Company is pleased to provide the facility to Members to exercise their right to vote by electronic means and had opt for e-voting through CDSL platform.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return available on the Company Website (http://bluecloudsoftech. com/)

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Directors are happy to report that your Company is compliant with the Corporate Governance requirements as per the provision of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. A separate section on Corporate Governance together with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors confirming compliance is set out in the Annexure forming part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A Management Discussion and Analysis Report, has been attached and forms part of the Annual Report.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS REQUIRED U/ S 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

(a) Conservation of Energy:

The Company is monitoring the consumption of energy and is identifying measures for conservation of energy.

(i) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy -Nil

(ii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments - Nil

(b) (i) Technology Absorption, adaptation and innovation: Indigenous Technology is involved for the manufacturing the products of the Company.

(ii) Research and Development (R & D): No research and Development has been carried out.

(c) Foreign exchange earnings: Nil

(d) Foreign exchange out Go: Nil

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Directors are to report that none of the employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. P C N & Associates. Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 016016S) vide their letter dated 21stMay, 2024 have resigned from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company, resulting into a casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditors of the Company as envisaged by section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 18thJune, 2024, as per the recommendation of the Audit Committee, and pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(8) of the Companies Act, 2013, have appointed M/s. JMT & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firms Registration No. 104167W), to hold office as the Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of 38th AGM and to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. JMT& Associates. Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 104167W) subject to the approval by the members at the 33rdAnnual General Meeting of the Company, at such remuneration plus applicable taxes, and out of pocket expenses, as may be determined and recommended by the Audit Committee in consultation with the Auditors and duly approved by the Managing Director of the Company.

The Company has received consent letter and eligibility certificate from M/s. JMT & Associates, Chartered

Accountants, (Firms Registration No. 104167W), to act as Statutory Auditors of the Company in place of M/s. P C N & Associates. Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No: 016016S) along with a confirmation that, their appointment, if made, would be within the limits prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD AND COMMITTEES PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATES OF THE BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors met 13 (Thirteen) times during the Financial Year 2023-24. Attendance of Directors is detailed in the Corporate Governance Report.

1. 15.05.2023 6. 22.08.2023 11. 18.12.2023 2. 14.06.2023 7. 31.08.2023 12. 03.01.2023 3. 19.07.2023 8. 16.09.2023 13. 09.02.2023 4. 08.08.2023 9. 01.11.2023 5. 10.08.2023 10. 14.11.2023

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors responsibilities Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. That systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY

During the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has material M/s IT Corpz INGisted/unlisted subsidiary company as defined in the Companies Act 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The policy on determining material unlisted subsidiary of the Company is approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has placed separately, the audited accounts of its subsidiary on its website https://www.bluecloudsoftech.com/investors/investor-relations/ in compliance with the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013. Audited financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries will be provided to the Members, on request.

CODE FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (‘SEBI PIT Regulations), the Company has in place a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by the Designated Persons and a code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information. The code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information has been made available on the Companys website at https://www.bluecloudsoftech.com/investors/investor-relations/

During training sessions, all the employees and the Designated Persons are informed about the regulatory requirements of these codes for creating awareness among them. Further, the Audit Committee reviews the compliance with the provisions of SEBI PIT Regulations on a quarterly basis and also verify that the systems for internal control are adequate and are operating effectively.

BOARD EVALUATION

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandates that the Board shall monitor and review the Board evaluation framework. The Companies Act, 2013 states that a formal annual evaluation needs to be conducted by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual Directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that the performance evaluation of Independent Directors shall be conducted by the entire Board of Directors, excluding the Director being evaluated. The Annual Performance Evaluation was conducted for all Board Members, for the Board and its Committees for the financial year 2023-24. This evaluation was led by the Nomination and Remuneration/Compensation Committee of the Company. The Board evaluation framework has been designed in compliance with the requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations and in accordance with the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by SEBI. The Board evaluation was conducted through questionnaires designed with qualitative parameters and feedback based on ratings. Evaluation of Committees was based on criteria such as adequate independence of each Committee, frequency of meetings and time allocated for discussions at meetings, functioning of Board Committees and effectiveness of its advice/recommendation to the Board, etc. Evaluation of Directors was based on criteria such as participation and contribution in Board and Committee meetings, representation of shareholders interest and enhancing shareholders value, experience, and expertise to provide feedback and guidance to top management on business strategy, governance, risk and understanding of the organisations strategy, etc.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Board of Directors of the company are committed to maintain the highest standard of honesty, openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role to play in achieving the goal. As a public company the integrity of the financial matters of the Company and the accuracy of financial information is paramount. The stakeholders of the Company and the financial markets rely on this information to make decisions. For these reasons, the Company must maintain workplace where it can retain and treat all complaints concerning questionable accounting practices, internal accounting controls or auditing matters or concerning the reporting of fraudulent financial information to our shareholders, the Government or the financial markets. The employees should be able to raise these free of any discrimination, retaliation or harassment. Pursuant to the policy, employees are encouraged to report questionable accounting practices to Mrs. G Mani, Chairman of Audit Committee through email or by correspondence through post.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Company has formulated a programme for familiarising the Independent Directors with the company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company etc through various initiatives.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The company has appointed following Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013:

? Mr. Mayank Puran Chandra Joshi (DIN: 07830843) Managing Director ? Mr. Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299) Whole-Time Director cum CFO ? Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda (DIN: 02129823) Whole Time Director ? Mrs. Shraya Jaiswal Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions is approved by the Board

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons (except remuneration) which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The same was discussed by the Audit Committee as also the Board. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-avis the Company.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Periodic audits are undertaken on a continuous basis covering all the operations i.e., manufacturing, sales & distribution, marketing, finance, etc. Reports of internal audits are reviewed by management from time to time and desired actions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit Report is obtained by the company and forms part of this Annual report.

DISCLOSURES PURSUANT TO THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

1. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are forms part of the Boards Report.

2. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (2) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company forms part of the Boards Report.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The details pertaining to criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and remuneration policy have been provided in Section of the attached Corporate Governance Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. An Internal committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. All employees including trainees are covered under this policy.

PERSONNEL

The relationship between the management and the staff was very cordial throughout the year under review. Your Directors take this opportunity to record their appreciation for the cooperation and loyal services rendered by the employees.

BRANCH OFFICE

The Company has a branch office in US and UAE BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

A detailed Business Responsibility sustainability Report in terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is available as a separate section in this Annual Report

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the continuous assistance and co-operation extended to your Company by the valued customers, bankers, Reserve Bank India, SEBI, Bombay

Stock Exchange Limited and all other regulatory Authorities. The Directors also sincerely acknowledge the significant contributions made by all the employees for their dedicated services to the Company.