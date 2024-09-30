ANNUAL REPORT - 2023-2024 The Company in their Notice of 33rd Annual General Meeting has informed the Record date as 23rd Sep, 2024 for the Final Dividend to be paid for the FY 2023-24, However the same could not be recorded properly on the Exchange. Considering the above the Company has revised the Record date as 11th October, 2024 to determine the names of Member eligible for Dividend on Equity shares for the FY 2023-24. You are therefore requested to read the record date as 11th October, 2024, in the notice of AGM sent to you. Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)