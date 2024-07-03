Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (Formerly known Adithya Aquaculture Limited was incorporated on August 28th, 1991 as a Private Limited Company in Hyderabad and later was converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from April 4th, 1994. The Company is carrying on the business of Designing, developing, computer software and marketing in India or abroad and providing data processing services including computer consultancy, systems analysis, and programming and computer maintenance in India or abroad.
