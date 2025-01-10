To

The Members of

Blue Jet Healthcare Limited

(formerly Blue Jet Healthcare Private Limited)

Report on the audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (‘the Financial Statements).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit and Other Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act, and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Appropriateness of Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures include: The Company recognises the revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contract with Customers". We have read the contracts to identify significant terms of the contract. Revenue from the sale of goods is recognised at a point in time when the control has been transferred, which generally coincides with the terms as agreed by the customers. We have evaluated the contract terms to assess the timing of transfer of control to the customer and to determine whether revenue is recognised appropriately. The above was considered as a key audit matter since revenue is significant to the Ind AS financial statements, and is required to be recognised in accordance with the terms of the customer contracts, which involve management judgements as described above. We have tested whether the revenue recognition (including procedures related to cut off) is in line with the terms of the customer contracts, the transfer of control. We have evaluated the adequacy of presentation and disclosures.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

6. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. When we read the annual report , if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, profit and Other Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in) conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit logs; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: 13.1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

13.2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

13.3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

13.4.Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

13.5.Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: 18.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

18.2.In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 19.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

18.3.The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

18.4.In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the relevant rules thereunder.

18.5.On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

18.6. With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in the paragraph 18.2 above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 19.8 below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

18.7. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure B.

18.8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

19. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

19.1. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note 32 to the Financial Statements;

19.2.The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 51 to the Financial Statements; 19.3.There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

19.4.The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

19.5.The Management has represented, to best of their knowledge and belief, that no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

19.6. Based on such audit procedures, that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under para 19.4 and 19.5 contain any material misstatement.

19.7. As stated in Note 38 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

19.8. Based on our examination which included test checks, we report the following:

a. The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, we are unable to comment on whether such facility was operating throughout the year as the software allows the administrator to disable and re-enable the audit trail facility at any time. Therefore, we cannot comment on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with.

b. In the absence of an appropriate independent service auditors report in relation to controls in a third-party service providers software used for maintenance of employee master, we are unable to comment if the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, at the Database level to log any direct data changes.

c. The companys inventory records are maintained manually in a spreadsheet and hence does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log).

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Kamlesh R. Jagetia Partner Place: Navi Mumbai ICAI Membership No: 139585 Date: May 25, 2024 UDIN: 24139585BKAMZO6085

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BLUE JET HEALTHCARE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 17 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (‘PPE). The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of property Gross carrying value ? in Million Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Leasehold land 18.72 Blue Circle Organics Private Limited No 2004 till date The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ merger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold land 18.56 Blue Circle Organics Private Limited No 2016 till date The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ merger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Building 475.73 Blue Circle Organics Private Limited No 2005 till date The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ merger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventories except goods in transit and stock lying with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management and, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. In respect of goods-in-transit, subsequent goods receipts have been verified or confirmations have been obtained from the parties on test check basis.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions which are secured on the basis of security of current asset. The quarterly returns or statements are not filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions as the terms of sanction letter do not stipulate the same as stated in Note 47 of the financial statement.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to Promoters/ Related Parties (as defined in section 2(76) of the Act) which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or made any investment or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public during the year in terms of directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India or the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company as specified under section 148(1) of the Act, for the maintenance of cost records in respect of products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax and any other statutory dues have not generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities though the delay in deposit have not been serious.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, we confirm that the following dues of income-tax have not been deposited to/with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (in Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest 2.53 AY 2021-22 Deputy Director of Income Tax, CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 0.79 AY 2022-23 Deputy Director of Income Tax, CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax 1.00 AY 2023-24 Deputy Director of Income Tax, CPC Customs Act, 1962 Interest 4.61 AY 2018-2019 and AY 2019-2020 Assistant commissioner

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we confirm that we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures the Company has not borrowed any loans from any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the company has not raised any loan on short term basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company completed its initial public offer on November 01, 2023. The same was entirely an offer for sale and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares / fully / partly / optionally convertible debentures during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has been no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company that has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a CIC as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company did not have Subsidiary, Joint venture and Associates during the year and hence, reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621

Kamlesh R. Jagetia Partner Place: Navi Mumbai ICAI Membership No: 139585 Date: May 25, 2024 UDIN: 24139585BKAMZO6085

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BLUE JET HEALTHCARE LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 18.7 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act).

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited (‘the Company‘) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has framed process document and risk control matrix for certain key processes relating to internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. In our opinion, considering the internal controls with reference to the Financial Statements, criteria established by the company and the essential components of internal control as stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI and to justify existence and operative effectiveness of the said controls, the Company needs to strengthen the documentation of identified risk & controls to make it commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of its business.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing (‘SA‘), prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

7. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For KKC & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

(formerly Khimji Kunverji & Co LLP)

Firm Registration Number: 105146W/W100621