Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹612.1
Prev. Close₹598.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,559.81
Day's High₹612.15
Day's Low₹570.65
52 Week's High₹608.2
52 Week's Low₹324
Book Value₹54.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,969.06
P/E59.53
EPS10.08
Divi. Yield0.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.69
34.69
34.69
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.5
Reserves
810.53
646.79
486.85
329.9
Net Worth
845.22
681.48
521.54
341.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
498.93
538.2
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
498.93
538.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
8.88
5.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Akshay Bansarilal Arora:
Managing Director
Shiven Akshay Arora
Executive Director
Naresh Suiyakant Shah
Independent Director
Girish Paman Vanvari
Independent Director
Preeti Mehta
Independent Director
Divya Momaya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta Poddar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Blue Jet Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Jet Chemicals Private Limited, at Mumbai, dated December 7, 1968. The name of Company was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Limited on May 18, 2022. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company, offering niche products toward innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies. It has operations organized into three product categories, contrast media intermediates, high- intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It is engaged in manufacturing of Pharma Intermediate, APIs used in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare products.Since incorporation in 1968, the Company was established with the name Jet Chemicals Private Limited in Shahad (Unit I) by Late Shri B L Arora. It set up a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business model with specialized chemistry capabilities in contrast media intermediates and high intensity. In 1970, the Company began manufacturing saccharin and its salts, which are high-intensity sweeteners.In 2000, it entered the X-ray contrast media sector, with a basic building block (5- NIPA).In 2002, it started manufacturin
Read More
The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹574.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹9969.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is 59.53 and 11.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹324 and ₹608.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 60.28%, 6 Month at 45.85%, 3 Month at 19.30% and 1 Month at 12.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.