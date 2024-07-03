iifl-logo-icon 1
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Share Price

574.7
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open612.1
  • Day's High612.15
  • 52 Wk High608.2
  • Prev. Close598.95
  • Day's Low570.65
  • 52 Wk Low 324
  • Turnover (lac)1,559.81
  • P/E59.53
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value54.27
  • EPS10.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,969.06
  • Div. Yield0.17
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 86.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 86.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.92%

Institutions: 3.92%

Non-Institutions: 10.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.69

34.69

34.69

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

1.5

Reserves

810.53

646.79

486.85

329.9

Net Worth

845.22

681.48

521.54

341.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

498.93

538.2

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

498.93

538.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

8.88

5.81

View Annually Results

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Akshay Bansarilal Arora:

Managing Director

Shiven Akshay Arora

Executive Director

Naresh Suiyakant Shah

Independent Director

Girish Paman Vanvari

Independent Director

Preeti Mehta

Independent Director

Divya Momaya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Blue Jet Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Jet Chemicals Private Limited, at Mumbai, dated December 7, 1968. The name of Company was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Limited on May 18, 2022. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company, offering niche products toward innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies. It has operations organized into three product categories, contrast media intermediates, high- intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It is engaged in manufacturing of Pharma Intermediate, APIs used in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare products.Since incorporation in 1968, the Company was established with the name Jet Chemicals Private Limited in Shahad (Unit I) by Late Shri B L Arora. It set up a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business model with specialized chemistry capabilities in contrast media intermediates and high intensity. In 1970, the Company began manufacturing saccharin and its salts, which are high-intensity sweeteners.In 2000, it entered the X-ray contrast media sector, with a basic building block (5- NIPA).In 2002, it started manufacturin
Company FAQs

What is the Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹574.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹9969.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is 59.53 and 11.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is ₹324 and ₹608.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 60.28%, 6 Month at 45.85%, 3 Month at 19.30% and 1 Month at 12.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 86.00 %
Institutions - 3.93 %
Public - 10.07 %

