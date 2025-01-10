Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.69
34.69
34.69
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
1.5
Reserves
810.53
646.79
486.85
329.9
Net Worth
845.22
681.48
521.54
341.31
Minority Interest
Debt
3.11
4.94
18.82
51.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.91
2.46
1.52
1.38
Total Liabilities
853.24
688.88
541.88
394.31
Fixed Assets
318.99
181.51
159.91
141.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
250.49
189.28
93.77
36.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.75
1.44
1.26
0
Networking Capital
197.31
251.04
199.27
145.51
Inventories
129.84
125.66
105.03
117.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
176.93
239.38
227.44
144
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
97.9
60.61
39.56
25.77
Sundry Creditors
-47.2
-62.21
-56.55
-59.53
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-160.16
-112.4
-116.21
-82.44
Cash
84.71
65.63
87.66
70.46
Total Assets
853.25
688.9
541.87
394.31
