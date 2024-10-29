Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015. we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the NRC and subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, have unanimously approved: 1. Reappointment of the following Independent Directors for a period of 5 years: Mr. Girish P Vanvari, Ms. Divya Sameer Momaya, Ms.Preeti G Mehta. 2. Appointment of Independent Director Ms. Priyanka Yadav 3. Appointment of Mr. Popat Kedar as an Executive Director.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditors of the company. Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as received from the statutory auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with LRR as received from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of directors of Bluejet Healthcare Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 to inter alia consider the Following: 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with audited report thereon. 2. To consider recommending final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

