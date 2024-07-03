Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd Summary

Blue Jet Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Jet Chemicals Private Limited, at Mumbai, dated December 7, 1968. The name of Company was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Private Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 30, 2020, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited and its name was changed to Blue Jet Healthcare Limited on May 18, 2022. The Company is a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare ingredient and intermediate company, offering niche products toward innovator pharmaceutical companies and multi-national generic pharmaceutical companies. It has operations organized into three product categories, contrast media intermediates, high- intensity sweeteners, and pharma intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It is engaged in manufacturing of Pharma Intermediate, APIs used in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare products.Since incorporation in 1968, the Company was established with the name Jet Chemicals Private Limited in Shahad (Unit I) by Late Shri B L Arora. It set up a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business model with specialized chemistry capabilities in contrast media intermediates and high intensity. In 1970, the Company began manufacturing saccharin and its salts, which are high-intensity sweeteners.In 2000, it entered the X-ray contrast media sector, with a basic building block (5- NIPA).In 2002, it started manufacturing of pharma intermediates and API.In 2003, it established Blue Circle Organics Private Limited at their Unit-II, Ambernath facility.In 2017, it started semi-automated manufacturing block for their contrast media intermediate business. The National Company Law Tribunal at Mumbai (NCLT), by way of its Order dated November 19, 2020, sanctioned a Scheme of Merger amongst the Company, Blue Circle Organics Private Limited and their respective shareholders, and creditors and made it effective from December 28, 2020. In 2020 it acquired a Unit III brownfield site in Mahad. In 2021, it acquired a Unit IV greenfield manufacturing site in Ambernath.The Company is planning to raise capital from Public by issuing 21,683,178 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.