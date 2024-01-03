Blue Water Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.43
1.54
Net Worth
9.43
3.54
Minority Interest
Debt
17.23
18.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
Total Liabilities
26.69
22.34
Fixed Assets
3.3
2.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.06
Networking Capital
21.69
17.4
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.47
19.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.7
4.42
Sundry Creditors
-12.7
-5.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.78
-1.44
Cash
1.61
2.4
Total Assets
26.67
22.35
