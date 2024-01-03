iifl-logo
Blue Water Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

7.43

1.54

Net Worth

9.43

3.54

Minority Interest

Debt

17.23

18.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

Total Liabilities

26.69

22.34

Fixed Assets

3.3

2.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.06

Networking Capital

21.69

17.4

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.47

19.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.7

4.42

Sundry Creditors

-12.7

-5.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.78

-1.44

Cash

1.61

2.4

Total Assets

26.67

22.35

