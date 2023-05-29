Blueblood Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.04
-0.17
-0.19
-0.21
Net Worth
2.96
2.83
2.81
2.79
Minority Interest
Debt
94.12
94
94
94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
97.08
96.83
96.81
96.79
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.08
0.02
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.79
65.27
70.57
70.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.18
31.44
26.23
26.5
Inventories
0.54
0.27
0.16
0.38
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.14
6.66
1.79
1.79
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
39.81
24.87
24.56
25.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.13
-0.14
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.23
-0.14
-1.07
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
97.08
96.82
96.83
96.79
