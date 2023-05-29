iifl-logo-icon 1
Blueblood Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

11.07
(0%)
May 29, 2023|11:34:37 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Blueblood Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.04

-0.17

-0.19

-0.21

Net Worth

2.96

2.83

2.81

2.79

Minority Interest

Debt

94.12

94

94

94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

97.08

96.83

96.81

96.79

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.08

0.02

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

41.79

65.27

70.57

70.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

55.18

31.44

26.23

26.5

Inventories

0.54

0.27

0.16

0.38

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.14

6.66

1.79

1.79

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

39.81

24.87

24.56

25.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.13

-0.14

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.23

-0.14

-1.07

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

97.08

96.82

96.83

96.79

