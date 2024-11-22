SectorFinance
Open₹11.07
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹11.07
Day's Low₹11.07
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.32
P/E0
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.04
-0.17
-0.19
-0.21
Net Worth
2.96
2.83
2.81
2.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
70.03
31.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2.57
0.59
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2.57
0.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,207.9
|32.69
|4,44,829.43
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,672.55
|172.62
|2,68,167.38
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
340.3
|409.28
|2,15,821.06
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
158.8
|32
|2,08,246.64
|1,612.65
|0.94
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
507.15
|10.67
|1,66,374.63
|4,370.44
|2.68
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh Bohra
Director
Pushpendra Surana
Independent Director
Nirbhaya Mishra
Independent Director
Narsimha Kavadi
Director
Seema Sarna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jatin Bhatia
Director
Amit Kumar Lal
Reports by Blueblood Ventures Ltd
Summary
Blueblood Ventures Limited was incorporated on 23 February, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of equity investment and trading in equity, derivatives, currencies, futures and options (F&O), commodity contracts, venture capital funding as well as other financial products.The company is a pioneer of the online trading platform, It provides its healthy client base, with investment solutions through a dedicated team. The company, being part of diversification of business, has planned to enter into investment in real estate segment. Accordingly, it suitably altered object clause in the Memorandum of Association to include the proposed line of activity. This sector has been an avenue of good appetite commensurate with the objective of providing housing, hospitality, recreational etc., and increase in purchasing power economy. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired SFI (Saleable Area) Rights from G.C. Construction and Development Industries Pvt Ltd. which was assigned by EkanaSportz City Pvt. Ltd. in their favor, which they have acquired through Concession Agreement dated 08 July 2014 executed with Lucknow Development Authority consisting of parcel of land owned by the LDA situated at 7, Gomti Nagar Extension Shaheed Path, Lucknow, consisting of SFI parcel R-6 admeasuring 343883.682 sq.ft. earmarked for residential purpose and HC admeasuring 23,660.702 sq. ft. earmarked for healthcare and incidental hospital purpose. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, t
Read More
The Blueblood Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is ₹3.32 Cr. as of 29 May ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is 0 and 97.84 as of 29 May ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blueblood Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 May ‘23
Blueblood Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 179.28%, 3 Years at 352.23%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 2.08%.
