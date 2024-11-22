Summary

Blueblood Ventures Limited was incorporated on 23 February, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of equity investment and trading in equity, derivatives, currencies, futures and options (F&O), commodity contracts, venture capital funding as well as other financial products.The company is a pioneer of the online trading platform, It provides its healthy client base, with investment solutions through a dedicated team. The company, being part of diversification of business, has planned to enter into investment in real estate segment. Accordingly, it suitably altered object clause in the Memorandum of Association to include the proposed line of activity. This sector has been an avenue of good appetite commensurate with the objective of providing housing, hospitality, recreational etc., and increase in purchasing power economy. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired SFI (Saleable Area) Rights from G.C. Construction and Development Industries Pvt Ltd. which was assigned by EkanaSportz City Pvt. Ltd. in their favor, which they have acquired through Concession Agreement dated 08 July 2014 executed with Lucknow Development Authority consisting of parcel of land owned by the LDA situated at 7, Gomti Nagar Extension Shaheed Path, Lucknow, consisting of SFI parcel R-6 admeasuring 343883.682 sq.ft. earmarked for residential purpose and HC admeasuring 23,660.702 sq. ft. earmarked for healthcare and incidental hospital purpose. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, t

