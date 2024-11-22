iifl-logo-icon 1
Blueblood Ventures Ltd Share Price

11.07
(0%)
May 29, 2023|11:34:37 AM

  • Open11.07
  • Day's High11.07
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low11.07
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.86
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Blueblood Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.07

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

11.07

Day's Low

11.07

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.32

P/E

0

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Blueblood Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Blueblood Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Blueblood Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.11%

Non-Promoter- 46.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Blueblood Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.04

-0.17

-0.19

-0.21

Net Worth

2.96

2.83

2.81

2.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

70.03

31.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2.57

0.59

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2.57

0.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.14

Blueblood Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,207.9

32.694,44,829.435,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,672.55

172.622,68,167.38907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

340.3

409.282,15,821.06304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

158.8

322,08,246.641,612.650.946,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

507.15

10.671,66,374.634,370.442.6813,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Blueblood Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suresh Bohra

Director

Pushpendra Surana

Independent Director

Nirbhaya Mishra

Independent Director

Narsimha Kavadi

Director

Seema Sarna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jatin Bhatia

Director

Amit Kumar Lal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Blueblood Ventures Ltd

Summary

Blueblood Ventures Limited was incorporated on 23 February, 2007. The Company is engaged in the business of equity investment and trading in equity, derivatives, currencies, futures and options (F&O), commodity contracts, venture capital funding as well as other financial products.The company is a pioneer of the online trading platform, It provides its healthy client base, with investment solutions through a dedicated team. The company, being part of diversification of business, has planned to enter into investment in real estate segment. Accordingly, it suitably altered object clause in the Memorandum of Association to include the proposed line of activity. This sector has been an avenue of good appetite commensurate with the objective of providing housing, hospitality, recreational etc., and increase in purchasing power economy. During the FY 2017-18, the Company acquired SFI (Saleable Area) Rights from G.C. Construction and Development Industries Pvt Ltd. which was assigned by EkanaSportz City Pvt. Ltd. in their favor, which they have acquired through Concession Agreement dated 08 July 2014 executed with Lucknow Development Authority consisting of parcel of land owned by the LDA situated at 7, Gomti Nagar Extension Shaheed Path, Lucknow, consisting of SFI parcel R-6 admeasuring 343883.682 sq.ft. earmarked for residential purpose and HC admeasuring 23,660.702 sq. ft. earmarked for healthcare and incidental hospital purpose. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, t
Company FAQs

What is the Blueblood Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Blueblood Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Blueblood Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is ₹3.32 Cr. as of 29 May ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Blueblood Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is 0 and 97.84 as of 29 May ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Blueblood Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Blueblood Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 May ‘23

What is the CAGR of Blueblood Ventures Ltd?

Blueblood Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 179.28%, 3 Years at 352.23%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Blueblood Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Blueblood Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

