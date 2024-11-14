Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Blueblood Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th Day of November 2024 to consider and approve inter-alias the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements)Regulations, 2015, the half year and Financial Year ended 30th September 2024 of the Company at its meeting held on 14th November 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 15:30 P.M. and concluded at 17:05 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Blueblood Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Change of Registered office Address of the Company from its Present Location to M-55 3RD FLOOR M-BLOCK MARKET GREATER KAILASH-II NEW DELHI-110048 Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Thursday, the 10th day of October, 2024 on 12:30 P.M at M-55, 3RD Floor, M Block Market, Greater Kailash-II New Delhi-110048 to consider and approve inter- alia, the change of registered address of the company from P-27, Malviya Nagar, Main Market, New Delhi, India-110017 to M-55, 3rd Floor, M Block Market Greater Kailash-II, New Delhi-110048. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Saturday 07th September, 2024 has decided the following: Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at M-55 M Block Market, Greater Kailash-2, Top Floor, New Delhi-110048.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024