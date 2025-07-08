Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.45
Prev. Close₹1.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.05
5.05
5.05
5.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.86
-1.8
-1.75
-1.76
Net Worth
3.19
3.25
3.3
3.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
-0.17
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.07
0.47
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.47
Other Operating Income
0.05
0
Other Income
0
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jitendra N Shah
Director
Darshi A Shah
Managing Director
Karan P Shah
Independent Director
Jigisha Bhavinbhai Shah
A-301 Wall Street-II,
Opp Orient Club Ellisbridge,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-79-65109990
Website: http://www.bluechipstockspin.com
Email: bluchipstockspin@gmail.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is engaged in finance and investments sector. The company was formerly known as Bluechip Stockspin Private Limited and changed its name to Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. in March 1995....
Read More
Reports by Bluechip Stockspin Ltd
