Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Share Price Live

1.45
(-4.61%)
May 13, 2019|02:29:12 PM

  • Open1.45
  • Day's High1.45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.52
  • Day's Low1.45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.73
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.62%

Non-Promoter- 81.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 81.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.05

5.05

5.05

5.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.86

-1.8

-1.75

-1.76

Net Worth

3.19

3.25

3.3

3.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0

-0.17

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.07

0.47

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.47

Other Operating Income

0.05

0

Other Income

0

0.05

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bluechip Stockspin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jitendra N Shah

Director

Darshi A Shah

Managing Director

Karan P Shah

Independent Director

Jigisha Bhavinbhai Shah

Registered Office

A-301 Wall Street-II,

Opp Orient Club Ellisbridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-79-65109990

Website: http://www.bluechipstockspin.com

Email: bluchipstockspin@gmail.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is engaged in finance and investments sector. The company was formerly known as Bluechip Stockspin Private Limited and changed its name to Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. in March 1995....
Reports by Bluechip Stockspin Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bluechip Stockspin Ltd share price today?

The Bluechip Stockspin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is ₹0.73 Cr. as of 13 May ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is 0 and 0.23 as of 13 May ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluechip Stockspin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 May ‘19

What is the CAGR of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd?

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -34.70%, 3 Years at -10.16%, 1 Year at -21.62%, 6 Month at -17.61%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -4.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 81.38 %

