To The Members of Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of profit and loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, andnotestothefinancialstatements, and otherincluding explanatory summaryofsignificant information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial

Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash out flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under,andwehavefulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial

Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We have been informed that other information will be adopted by the Board of Directors at a later date and we will report, if other information so adopted is materially inconsistent with the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeingtheCompanysfinancialreporting . process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeableuseroftheFinancialStatementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of the limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Other Comprehensive income, the

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its Financial

Statements as referred to in Note 32 to the Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. During the year there has been delay in transferring the unpaid dividend amount and the same has deposited before 31st March 2024 to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary Shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"),with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party( Ultimate Beneficiaries),or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. a) In respect of the dividend declared during the year and paid by the Company, the provisions of Section

123 of the Act were complied with. b) The Board of Directors of the Company have not yet recommended dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks carried out on softwares application level and review of information and explanations given to us, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

For D K P & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 126305W

Deepak Doshi

Partner Membership No. 037148 UDIN: 24037148BKBNUK6869 Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date) i. (a) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment

• The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

• The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the

Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease, the lease agreement is in the name of the Company.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceeding initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made there under. ii. (a) As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) As disclosed in Note 36 [4] to the Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores in aggregate from bank during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the

Company. Bank has intimated to discontinue the practice of submitting Financial follow up report / statement from

31st December, 2022 quarter ending and thereafter and accordingly the Company is not required to submit the quarterly statements. iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, during the year, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Hence, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantees or security to directors or to any other person in whom the directors is interested. In respect of the investments made by the Company, provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to

76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and

Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, Goods and Service Tax, service tax, duty of Customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they becoming payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, Goods and Service Tax, service tax, duty of Customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and any others statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on March 31, 2024 , except for income tax dues as follows;

Sr No. Assessment Year Amount in lakhs Forum where dispute is pending 1 2022-23 3.90 Intimation under Section 143(1) is received and filing of rectification by Company is under process Total 3.90

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year. ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, and in our opinion: (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not raised any term loans during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we are of the opinion that funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) & (f) The Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates during the year ended March 31, 2024. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) is not applicable. x. (a) Based on our audit procedures and examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) In our opinion, based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and as per information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the

Companies Act,2013 has been filed, during the year, by cost auditor / secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government during the year.

(c) As represented by the Management to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the

Companies Act 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related parties transactions have been disclosed in the note to the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year, for the period under audit. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with its directors and covered under section 192 of the Companies Act,2013 and hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review and hence reporting requirement under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not a Core InvestmentCompany(CIC)asdefinedin the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definitionof Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions,

2016. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) The Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount of Rs. 9.20 lakhs for the

FY 2022-23, on September 27, 2023 to PM CARES Fund.

(b) The provision of CSR under the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to Company for the year ended March 31, 2024. xxi. The Company does not have any investment in subsidiary or associates or joint venture Companies and accordingly preparation of consolidated financial statement is not applicable to the company and hence reporting under clause 3

(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For D K P & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 126305W

Deepak Doshi

Partner Membership No. 037148 UDIN: 24037148BKBNUK6869 Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTSOF BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the

Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internalfinancialcontrols with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls

Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of

Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For D K P & Associates

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 126305W

Deepak Doshi

Partner Membership No. 037148

UDIN: 24037148BKBNUK6869

Place: Mumbai Date: May 29, 2024