iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Share Price

168
(-6.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180.15
  • Day's High180.2
  • 52 Wk High225.85
  • Prev. Close180.15
  • Day's Low168
  • 52 Wk Low 136
  • Turnover (lac)1.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value135.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.1
  • Div. Yield1.12
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

180.15

Prev. Close

180.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.76

Day's High

180.2

Day's Low

168

52 Week's High

225.85

52 Week's Low

136

Book Value

135.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.12

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 39.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.98

1.98

1.98

1.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.78

25.76

25.41

22.82

Net Worth

27.76

27.74

27.39

24.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

156.13

221.46

257.55

181.11

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-14.01

42.2

29.33

Raw materials

-120.58

-174.8

-214.13

-144.76

As % of sales

77.23

78.93

83.14

79.92

Employee costs

-4.07

-4.81

-4.69

-3.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.49

7.61

4.14

7.41

Depreciation

-2.54

-2.77

-2.66

-1.63

Tax paid

-0.67

-1.79

-1.25

-2.23

Working capital

2.92

0.61

7.1

1.47

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.5

-14.01

42.2

29.33

Op profit growth

-47.96

28.9

-10.64

77.4

EBIT growth

-58.09

37.84

-23.25

90.71

Net profit growth

-68.8

101.15

-44.22

147.16

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Rahul Khemani

Managing Director

Shahin N Khemani

Independent Director

Rohit P Bajaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Siddharth A Khemani

Independent Director

Abhishek Sunil Kamdar

Independent Director

Tanya M. Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meena Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Binita Gosalia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 17 Sep.85 as a private limited company, Blue Chiptex Industries Ltd, formerly known as Blue Chip Tex-fuel Industries was converted into a public limited company on 25 Sep.85. It was promoted by Balkrishna Rochlani, Vijay Rochlani, Shashi Rochlani, Jayant Modi and Manoj Modi. The Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing of Polyester texturizing Yarn. It has manufacturing plants in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, India and entire sales in domestic market.The company set up a texturising unit at Silvassa and an unit to manufacture fuel briquettes from agricultural, industrial and other wastes, at Bhiwandi, Thane district. It came out with a public issue in Feb.86 to part-finance the project. The texturising plant commenced operations in Oct.86. The Solid Fuel Briquetting Plant at Bhiwandi commenced commercial operations in Jan.87. Its texturised and twisted yarn are marketed under the Blue Chip brand name and the briquettes, under the Blue Burn brand. During the same year of the commencement of commercial production, the company increased the capacity of texturised and twisted yarn.The Company installed a Wind Power Generation Unit - type 225 KW Wind Electric Generator, requiring an investment of Rs. 1.05 Crore at Udumalpet Taluka in Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu and the said Unit commenced the activity of generating electricity from March 22, 2007.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is ₹33.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is ₹136 and ₹225.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd?

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.67%, 3 Years at 3.38%, 1 Year at 10.56%, 6 Month at 10.86%, 3 Month at 10.39% and 1 Month at 23.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.00 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 39.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.