Summary

Incorporated on 17 Sep.85 as a private limited company, Blue Chiptex Industries Ltd, formerly known as Blue Chip Tex-fuel Industries was converted into a public limited company on 25 Sep.85. It was promoted by Balkrishna Rochlani, Vijay Rochlani, Shashi Rochlani, Jayant Modi and Manoj Modi. The Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing of Polyester texturizing Yarn. It has manufacturing plants in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, India and entire sales in domestic market.The company set up a texturising unit at Silvassa and an unit to manufacture fuel briquettes from agricultural, industrial and other wastes, at Bhiwandi, Thane district. It came out with a public issue in Feb.86 to part-finance the project. The texturising plant commenced operations in Oct.86. The Solid Fuel Briquetting Plant at Bhiwandi commenced commercial operations in Jan.87. Its texturised and twisted yarn are marketed under the Blue Chip brand name and the briquettes, under the Blue Burn brand. During the same year of the commencement of commercial production, the company increased the capacity of texturised and twisted yarn.The Company installed a Wind Power Generation Unit - type 225 KW Wind Electric Generator, requiring an investment of Rs. 1.05 Crore at Udumalpet Taluka in Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu and the said Unit commenced the activity of generating electricity from March 22, 2007.

Read More