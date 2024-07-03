Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹180.15
Prev. Close₹180.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.76
Day's High₹180.2
Day's Low₹168
52 Week's High₹225.85
52 Week's Low₹136
Book Value₹135.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.98
1.98
1.98
1.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.78
25.76
25.41
22.82
Net Worth
27.76
27.74
27.39
24.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
156.13
221.46
257.55
181.11
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-14.01
42.2
29.33
Raw materials
-120.58
-174.8
-214.13
-144.76
As % of sales
77.23
78.93
83.14
79.92
Employee costs
-4.07
-4.81
-4.69
-3.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.49
7.61
4.14
7.41
Depreciation
-2.54
-2.77
-2.66
-1.63
Tax paid
-0.67
-1.79
-1.25
-2.23
Working capital
2.92
0.61
7.1
1.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.5
-14.01
42.2
29.33
Op profit growth
-47.96
28.9
-10.64
77.4
EBIT growth
-58.09
37.84
-23.25
90.71
Net profit growth
-68.8
101.15
-44.22
147.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Rahul Khemani
Managing Director
Shahin N Khemani
Independent Director
Rohit P Bajaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Siddharth A Khemani
Independent Director
Abhishek Sunil Kamdar
Independent Director
Tanya M. Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meena Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Binita Gosalia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 17 Sep.85 as a private limited company, Blue Chiptex Industries Ltd, formerly known as Blue Chip Tex-fuel Industries was converted into a public limited company on 25 Sep.85. It was promoted by Balkrishna Rochlani, Vijay Rochlani, Shashi Rochlani, Jayant Modi and Manoj Modi. The Company is engaged mainly in manufacturing of Polyester texturizing Yarn. It has manufacturing plants in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, India and entire sales in domestic market.The company set up a texturising unit at Silvassa and an unit to manufacture fuel briquettes from agricultural, industrial and other wastes, at Bhiwandi, Thane district. It came out with a public issue in Feb.86 to part-finance the project. The texturising plant commenced operations in Oct.86. The Solid Fuel Briquetting Plant at Bhiwandi commenced commercial operations in Jan.87. Its texturised and twisted yarn are marketed under the Blue Chip brand name and the briquettes, under the Blue Burn brand. During the same year of the commencement of commercial production, the company increased the capacity of texturised and twisted yarn.The Company installed a Wind Power Generation Unit - type 225 KW Wind Electric Generator, requiring an investment of Rs. 1.05 Crore at Udumalpet Taluka in Coimbatore District, Tamil Nadu and the said Unit commenced the activity of generating electricity from March 22, 2007.
Read More
The Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹168 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is ₹33.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd is ₹136 and ₹225.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.67%, 3 Years at 3.38%, 1 Year at 10.56%, 6 Month at 10.86%, 3 Month at 10.39% and 1 Month at 23.90%.
