iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

175.85
(2.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

156.13

221.46

257.55

181.11

yoy growth (%)

-29.5

-14.01

42.2

29.33

Raw materials

-120.58

-174.8

-214.13

-144.76

As % of sales

77.23

78.93

83.14

79.92

Employee costs

-4.07

-4.81

-4.69

-3.6

As % of sales

2.61

2.17

1.82

1.98

Other costs

-25.24

-29.89

-29.45

-22.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.16

13.5

11.43

12.35

Operating profit

6.21

11.94

9.26

10.37

OPM

3.98

5.39

3.59

5.72

Depreciation

-2.54

-2.77

-2.66

-1.63

Interest expense

-1.46

-1.83

-2.71

-1.51

Other income

0.28

0.27

0.25

0.19

Profit before tax

2.49

7.61

4.14

7.41

Taxes

-0.67

-1.79

-1.25

-2.23

Tax rate

-27.18

-23.62

-30.21

-30.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.81

5.81

2.89

5.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.81

5.81

2.89

5.18

yoy growth (%)

-68.8

101.15

-44.22

147.16

NPM

1.16

2.62

1.12

2.86

Bluechip Tex Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.