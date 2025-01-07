Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
156.13
221.46
257.55
181.11
yoy growth (%)
-29.5
-14.01
42.2
29.33
Raw materials
-120.58
-174.8
-214.13
-144.76
As % of sales
77.23
78.93
83.14
79.92
Employee costs
-4.07
-4.81
-4.69
-3.6
As % of sales
2.61
2.17
1.82
1.98
Other costs
-25.24
-29.89
-29.45
-22.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.16
13.5
11.43
12.35
Operating profit
6.21
11.94
9.26
10.37
OPM
3.98
5.39
3.59
5.72
Depreciation
-2.54
-2.77
-2.66
-1.63
Interest expense
-1.46
-1.83
-2.71
-1.51
Other income
0.28
0.27
0.25
0.19
Profit before tax
2.49
7.61
4.14
7.41
Taxes
-0.67
-1.79
-1.25
-2.23
Tax rate
-27.18
-23.62
-30.21
-30.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.81
5.81
2.89
5.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.81
5.81
2.89
5.18
yoy growth (%)
-68.8
101.15
-44.22
147.16
NPM
1.16
2.62
1.12
2.86
